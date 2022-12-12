 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate
High School Girls Soccer

2B North Girls Soccer All-League

Ilwaco soccer Ione Sheldon 01 9.21.JPG

Ilwaco forward Ione Sheldon controls a pass during the second half of her team's game versus Winlock, Wednesday, Sept. 21. Winlock won the game 4-3 on their home turf.

 Anthony Dion

Overall MVP

Karelee Von Moos, Adna

Co-Offensive MVP

Miki Ness, Ocosta

Kayden Kaut, Napavine

Defensive MVP

Taylen Evander, Napavine

Coach of the Year

Mike Dieckman, Napavine

First Team

GK Jordanne Moon, Adna

F Destiny Roller, Adna

F Elli Capps, RSB

F Abby McAuley, Adna

MF Danielle Tupuola, Napavine

MF Bailey Naillon, Adna

MF Paige Williams, RSB

MF Ava Humphrey, Adna

MF Haley Gallagher, Napavine

MF Natalie Carloza, Ocosta

D Clara Fay, Napavine

D Gabby Ness, Ocosta

D Lydia Tobin, Adna

Second Team

GK Dakota Bale, RSB

F Ione Sheldon, Ilwaco

MF Hannah Fay, Napavine

MF Kaitlyn Banuet, Ilwaco

D Kennedy Reynolds, Ocosta

D Alexis Stigall, RSB

D Sarah Frank, Ilwaco

High school basketball box scores for teams from The Daily News coverage area including Wahkiakum, Toutle Lake, Mark Moris, Woodland, Castle Rock, Ilwaco, Toledo, Kalama, Naselle, Clatskanie and Three Rivers Christian.

