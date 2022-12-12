2B North Girls Soccer All-League

Overall MVP
Karelee Von Moos, Adna
Co-Offensive MVP
Miki Ness, Ocosta
Kayden Kaut, Napavine
Defensive MVP
Taylen Evander, Napavine
Coach of the Year
Mike Dieckman, Napavine
First Team
GK Jordanne Moon, Adna
F Destiny Roller, Adna
F Elli Capps, RSB
F Abby McAuley, Adna
MF Danielle Tupuola, Napavine
MF Bailey Naillon, Adna
MF Paige Williams, RSB
MF Ava Humphrey, Adna
MF Haley Gallagher, Napavine
MF Natalie Carloza, Ocosta
D Clara Fay, Napavine
D Gabby Ness, Ocosta
D Lydia Tobin, Adna
Second Team
GK Dakota Bale, RSB
F Ione Sheldon, Ilwaco
MF Hannah Fay, Napavine
MF Kaitlyn Banuet, Ilwaco
D Kennedy Reynolds, Ocosta
D Alexis Stigall, RSB
D Sarah Frank, Ilwaco