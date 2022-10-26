2B High School Girls Soccer: Toledo stretches the field, shuts out Toutle Lake

TOUTLE — Senior midfielder Teresa Cothren scored two goals to lift Toledo to a 4-0 victory at Toutle Lake in a Central 2B League contest, Wednesday.

The Riverhawks jumped on Toutle Lake early with three goals scored inside of 12 minutes to open a commanding 3-0 lead that would be too much for the youthful Ducks to overcome.

Cothren’s goals came in the second minute and 12th minute as Toutle Lake struggled to clear its lines in the early going.

The Riverhawks other early goal came in the ninth minute when senior defender Paige Hill scored on a free kick from about 30 yards out. Her shot swung in from the near side of the field to the far post with a little bend on the ball, sneaking in past the Toutle Lake keeper.

Toledo head coach Courtney Moore, only a year removed from coaching the Toutle Lake varsity, said she learned of the Ducks’ favored formation ahead of time. That information led her team to use the wide parts of the field to get the hosts out of their comfort zone.

“We saw that they stack their midfield so we practiced a lot of crosses and keeping it out wide because if they don’t have the width out wide, we were like, ‘Okay, we’ll keep playing it out wide,’ and then sent through balls through the middle and crashed the goal,” Moore explained.

The tactic worked well over the first 15 minutes of the game as Toledo held possession in the Ducks’ half of the pitch and peppered their goal with shot after shot. The Riverhawks forced Toutle Lake goalkeeper Bree Harrington-O’Connor to make several big saves to keep things respectable, including some aggressive stops well out of her goal box.

Harrington-O’Conner finished with 15 saves in the game.

In that early going it appeared as if Toledo would win in a rout, but the Toutle Lake back line settled into the game and closed down on the Riverhawks’ attackers. The Ducks cleared their lines much better over the final 68 minutes to hold Toledo to just one more goal.

Toledo was able to earn its fourth goal in the 70th minute when Quyn Norberg gathered the ball and fired a shot from just outside the penalty box which snuck inside the near post.

Toutle Lake was looking for its second consecutive win after beating Winlock on Monday. The victory over the Cardinals was Toutle’s first in three seasons. The Ducks are a very young, inexperienced squad with seven eighth graders, two freshmen and no seniors on their roster.

First-year Toutle Lake head coach Emery Kelly has brought in girls who had never played the sport before in his first season at the helm. The season has been full of struggles as the team worked hard to learn the fundamentals and grow their understanding of the game.

“I had to try to explain positioning and how to play the game,” Kelly noted. “I’ve just seen our positioning, our soccer IQ, system of play (all grow) tremendously throughout the season. Our skill sets are still developing and so they haven’t caught up with the understanding of the game by the girls, but once those skill sets start catching up, we’ll be a stronger team. We’ll be more competitive.”

The first fruits of the team’s labor were borne on Monday night in the win against Winlock. Parents have pulled Kelly aside lately to tell him how much better the girls are getting, which has been extremely gratifying in the midst of a long and difficult season.

“(The girls) come out every week, and we haven’t had a lot of wins and we’ve been beat, and yet they come out and give me 100 percent,” coach Kelly said. “Those girls have a lot of heart.”

Toledo (4-9-1, 4-3 league) returns to the pitch on Friday when it hosts Kalama (10-1, 5-0), while Toutle Lake will travel to Winlock to determine who will finish the season in the cellar.