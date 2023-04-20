CHEHALIS — Winlock dropped a boys golf contest to Wahkiakum, Wednesday by a score of 194-222 at Newaukum Valley Golf Course.

Kyler Sause was the match medalist with a round of 40 for Wahkiakum. He was backed up his fellow Mules to secure the win, with Sebastian Britt turning in a round of 44 and Zakk Carlson finishing on 49.

Harley Popp shot a round of 61 to finish things off for Wahkiakum.

As for Winlock, Preston Davis led the way with a round of 42. Julian Camps turned in a round of 58 for the Cardinals while Nicholas Ming and Monty Schmitz each finished on 61.