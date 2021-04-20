2B Golf: Mules rock the cart, beat Kalama

WOODLAND — All five Mules golfers were making their first visit to Lewis River Golf Course on what started as a very slow day. Some confusion on the tee times meant the Mules had to intermingle with another 2A girls tournament slated for the same time on Monday.

Conditions were gorgeous, but the narrow tree lined fairways and several river crossings gave the Mules’ golfers an eerie feeling. Still, the visitors persevered, shooting a 4-ball score of 201 to take team honors. Kalama turned in a team card of 247, while Toutle Lake and Ilwaco fielded incomplete teams.

Wahkiakum’s Logan LaBerge edged Kalama’s Todd Tabor by one stroke by shooting 45. Fellow Mule, Kaleo Silva shot 51 for third place while Avery Wiltse-Hiatt carded a 52 for fourth. Braxton Johns finished in fifth place with a 53 and Sebastian Britt shot a 61.

The Mules moved their record to 19-1 and were set to travel to Chehalis to play the Adna Pirates for the league championship on Tuesday afternoon.

Both teams have suffered just one loss all season with Wahkiakum losing on Adna’s home course and the Pirates losing on the Mules’ home course.

“I’d say Adna is favored at home winning by 16 the first time at Riverside and only losing by three last week at Skyline,” Vavoudis said. “The loser will have a chance to avenge the results at the District Championship on April 28th on a neutral venue, Three Rivers Golf Course in Kelso.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0