2B Golf: Mules fall six strokes short of league title against Adna

CHEHALIS — The Adna Pirates sailed into their home port at Riverside Golf Course in Chehalis and stole away the Central 2B League boys golf championship from Wahkiakum by 6 strokes, Tuesday, 194-200.

It was a close match from beginning to end as the Mules opened with their one-two kick as Brody Carlson carded the medalist round of 42 while Logan LaBerge tied with Pirate’s leader Braeden Salme at 44 for second place. Meanwhile, Adna’s number two player Andrew Grim came in with a score of 55 (tied for 8th) so the Mules had an early lead as the first couple of groups posted scores.

That was pretty much the end of the good news for the visiting Mules.

Nine hole high school matches are determined by the best four of six scores and it was in those slots that the looting began. The Pirates’ fifth and sixth positioned players, Chris McGuire and Chase Collins, posted scores of 47 (3rd place) and 48 (5th), respectively. Wahkiakum’s Avery Wiltse-Hiatt scored 55 (8th) and Braxton Johns turned in a card of 59 (10th) to bring the Mule’s four-ball total to 200. That score was 31 strokes better than their last visit to Riverside Golf Course earlier this spring.