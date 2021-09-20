2B Girls Soccer: Toledo routs Forks with 10 goals

TOLEDO — The weather may have cleared up, but the goals just kept raining down at Ted Hippi Field on Monday in the Toledo girls soccer team’s 10-0 blowout of Forks in 2B play.
“Everything was just in the right place today,” Toledo coach Noel Vazquez said. “Our passing patterns were just working to perfection today. Stuff like that. In no way did we try to disrespect Forks with the score… every goal we scored was mostly assisted because that’s what we work on.”
Four of those goals — all in the second half — came from Briza Gallegos to lead the Riverhawks in the rout, giving her six on the season so far.
“She’s one of our best players out there on the wing,” Vazquez said. “She makes a lot of things happen. She creates a lot of trouble with her speed. She has a pretty good touch, getting herself open to cross the ball or even take shots. Today, they just happened to be there. Everything that was coming her way was setting her up to be in front of the box, and she delivered.”
But Gallego’s explosion was just the latter part of what ended up being 80-minutes of pure one-way traffic for the Riverhawks. Toledo found itself up 4-0 by the 17th minute, with Marina Smith already on a brace with an assist to boot.
Jazzy Zarate and Vanesa Rodriguez had the other goals in that fast start, and Rose Dillon added one in the 26th minute to make it 5-0 at halftime. Between Gallegos’ first and second goals in the second half, Rodriguez added a second goal to her line.
“We don’t want to be one-dimensional with Marina being the only goal-scorer, or Rose,” Vazquez said. “We want to make sure we spread the ball around and everybody has the opportunity to score, to take some of that load off the center mids’ shoulders. Today was a good showcase of what it looks like when Marina and Rose don’t have that whole load on their back.”
And with only 12 players currently on his roster, Vazquez said the second half ultimately became a bit of a practice to get that multidimensional attack some experience.
“We can never go full-field (in practice), we can never test how the starting 11 are going to do against the backup 11, because we don’t have the luxury,” he said. “When we have games like today, when we know we have it in the bag, it’s all about making things work. Sometimes things open up even more, because we start to work in what we need to practice.”
Despite the lack of a full-side practices, the offense is currently firing on every single cylinder, averaging 6.75 goals per game four contests into the year.
The Riverhawks will look to continue that trend at home Wednesday when they host Ocosta.