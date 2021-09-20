2B Girls Soccer: Toledo routs Forks with 10 goals

TOLEDO — The weather may have cleared up, but the goals just kept raining down at Ted Hippi Field on Monday in the Toledo girls soccer team’s 10-0 blowout of Forks in 2B play.

“Everything was just in the right place today,” Toledo coach Noel Vazquez said. “Our passing patterns were just working to perfection today. Stuff like that. In no way did we try to disrespect Forks with the score… every goal we scored was mostly assisted because that’s what we work on.”

Four of those goals — all in the second half — came from Briza Gallegos to lead the Riverhawks in the rout, giving her six on the season so far.

“She’s one of our best players out there on the wing,” Vazquez said. “She makes a lot of things happen. She creates a lot of trouble with her speed. She has a pretty good touch, getting herself open to cross the ball or even take shots. Today, they just happened to be there. Everything that was coming her way was setting her up to be in front of the box, and she delivered.”

But Gallego’s explosion was just the latter part of what ended up being 80-minutes of pure one-way traffic for the Riverhawks. Toledo found itself up 4-0 by the 17th minute, with Marina Smith already on a brace with an assist to boot.