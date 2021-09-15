2B Girls Soccer: Toledo dominates Ilwaco

ILWACO — For the second straight day, the Toledo Riverhawks had only 11 players available for their game. And for the second straight day, the Riverhawks shutout their opponent. After a 4-0 win over Hoquiam on Tuesday, Toledo turned around and dismantled Ilwaco in a 9-0 blowout on Wednesday.
With every player playing every minute for the second consecutive game, Toledo coach Noel Vazquez said that his squad had to work through some fatigue to get the job done against an “unknown” opponent like Ilwaco, which didn’t field a team last season.
“We came in tired, just trying to get through the game and see what we could get out of it,” Vazquez said. “But we were able to link a lot of passes together and let the ball do the work today and found the net quite easily just because of our passing ability in the final third.”
The Riverhawks moved their 11 players around, adjusting the lineup to put the freshest legs on the attack for their offense.
“Our defense was a little bit unchallenged yesterday against Hoquiam so I knew that our back defenders were a little bit more fresh than the offensive players were,” Vazquez said.
As a result, Vazques moved players like Greenlee Clark and Paige Hill were moved up from their normal positions on the back line to give the offense a new burst.
The move paid off.
Both Clark and Hill found the net for the Riverhawks in the first half to justify the new lineup and help keep the offense moving.
The offense was moving at a fast pace in the first half for Toledo. Vanesa Rodriguez got the Riverhawks started with a goal just five minutes into the game. Then Briza Gallegos added another score before the 10-minute mark before the Riverhawks began to pull away.
Rodriguez and Marina Smith were the only two Riverhawks to score twice, meaning seven total players put a tally on the scoreboard. Rode Dillon also scored in the first half and Ryah Stanley scored the final goal for Toledo to give them the 9-0 lead.
Stanley, and eighth grader that’s playing up at the varsity level, is the first middle schooler to score a goal in the history of the Toledo program according to Vazquez.
“She’s a true athlete,” Vazquez said. “She’s very passionate about what she sets her mind to do.”
Stanley is still polishing her soccer skillset and Vazquez has used her background in basketball to help find some common ground with the 8th grader.
“She’s still learning the game, but it’s pretty easy when you talk to her almost in basketball terms for her to understand the game a little better and she’s able to put that two and two together.”
Stanley isn’t the only fresh face on the Riverhawks roster. They have multiple players that have been thrown into the fire and forced to adapt on the fly without any breathers.
“We’re learning as we go from these couple of games,” Vazquez said. “We have three players that are starting for the first time even and they have less than a year of soccer experience.”
The Toledo defense didn’t show any wear and tear from the previous game or the lineup changes. After allowing just five shots on goal on Tuesday, the Riverhawks were even better on Wednesday as they kept the Fisherman from even taking a shot on goal.
Moving forward, Toledo (2-0) will look to keep winning with its 11-player roster at home against King’s Way Christian on Friday. Despite the early success, Vazquez said his message to his players was to be prepared to face more resistance in the future.
“Don’t get too confident and don’t get too cocky about what we’ve accomplished these last two games and be prepared for when someone tries to turn the page on us,” Vazquez told his team.