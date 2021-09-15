2B Girls Soccer: Toledo dominates Ilwaco

ILWACO — For the second straight day, the Toledo Riverhawks had only 11 players available for their game. And for the second straight day, the Riverhawks shutout their opponent. After a 4-0 win over Hoquiam on Tuesday, Toledo turned around and dismantled Ilwaco in a 9-0 blowout on Wednesday.

With every player playing every minute for the second consecutive game, Toledo coach Noel Vazquez said that his squad had to work through some fatigue to get the job done against an “unknown” opponent like Ilwaco, which didn’t field a team last season.

“We came in tired, just trying to get through the game and see what we could get out of it,” Vazquez said. “But we were able to link a lot of passes together and let the ball do the work today and found the net quite easily just because of our passing ability in the final third.”

The Riverhawks moved their 11 players around, adjusting the lineup to put the freshest legs on the attack for their offense.

“Our defense was a little bit unchallenged yesterday against Hoquiam so I knew that our back defenders were a little bit more fresh than the offensive players were,” Vazquez said.