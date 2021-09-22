2B Girls Soccer: Toledo blows past Ocosta

Vanessa Rodriguez and Marina Smith both bagged hat tricks for Toledo, while Rose Dillon, Martiza Salmeron, and Jazzy Zarate all got into the scoring column once. Dillon added five assists on the evening.

Toledo’s possession game came out strong, with Briza Gallegos cause trouble early down the right side. In the third minute, she swung the ball in to Ryah Stanley, who laid it off for Rodriguez for the opening goal.

Ocosta came right back, though, winning a penalty on the other side of the field on its only real chance of the first half and slotting it through to tie it up at 1-1 11 minutes in.

For the rest of the first half — and nearly the rest of the match — it was all Riverhawks.

Minutes into the match, the Riverhawks won a corner and put four bodies between the posts on the goal line. Just before Dillon swung the ball in, Smith popped out to the near post, but her open header deflected off a body and was cleared away.

A bit later in the 28th, Toledo got another corner, and showed the samek look. This time, when Smith bounced out, multiple Wildcats went with her — leaving Rodriguez open at the back post to head it into the net.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}