2B Girls Soccer: Toledo blows past Ocosta

TOLEDO — Safe to say, the Toledo girls soccer team remembered how the shortened winter season ended.
After getting upset in the first round of the District tournament at Ocosta last March, the Riverhawks converted their first chance at revenge this fall, finding the back of the net time and time again in a 9-3 romp over the Wildcats at Ted Hippi Field.
“That was on the back of the mind for a lot of the girls,” Toledo coach Noel Vazquez said.
When Toledo fell in Westport, the Wildcats fell back and absorbed the Riverhawks’ pressure all night long, putting a wall up in front of the net that was only broached once. This time around, the Toledo pressure was simply too much and too constant; the longest gap between goals was a 25-minute span early in the first half, and from the 28th minute onward, the Riverhawks scored at least once every 13 minutes, peppering Ocosta’s net with 19 shots on target.
“That’s the possession game that I preach and I love to see,” Vazquez said. “It’s really good to see at this level, because I think there are only a handful of teams that are able to possess and pass the ball around like we do.”
The onslaught put the Riverhawks over 30 goals for the season in the first half; they then hit the 35-goal mark in the second. Five games into the fall, Toledo’s already put 36 goals in the back of the net — an average of over seven per match, or one goal every 11 minutes.
Vanessa Rodriguez and Marina Smith both bagged hat tricks for Toledo, while Rose Dillon, Martiza Salmeron, and Jazzy Zarate all got into the scoring column once. Dillon added five assists on the evening.
Toledo’s possession game came out strong, with Briza Gallegos cause trouble early down the right side. In the third minute, she swung the ball in to Ryah Stanley, who laid it off for Rodriguez for the opening goal.
Ocosta came right back, though, winning a penalty on the other side of the field on its only real chance of the first half and slotting it through to tie it up at 1-1 11 minutes in.
For the rest of the first half — and nearly the rest of the match — it was all Riverhawks.
Minutes into the match, the Riverhawks won a corner and put four bodies between the posts on the goal line. Just before Dillon swung the ball in, Smith popped out to the near post, but her open header deflected off a body and was cleared away.
A bit later in the 28th, Toledo got another corner, and showed the samek look. This time, when Smith bounced out, multiple Wildcats went with her — leaving Rodriguez open at the back post to head it into the net.
“At this level, it’s really hard to get girls to do headers; they don’t grow up doing it as often,” Vazquez said. “But this year, we’ve had like five goals on headers alone, and it’s just starting to open up a new dimension of us scoring.”
Toledo added two more goals off of corners in the second half. In the 56th minute, Dillon swung a low cross in to Smith, whose volley curled past multiple defenders and past the near post.
Thirteen minutes later, Ocosta cleared Toledo’s initial chance off a corner, but the ball fell to Rodriguez, who put in her third goal of the night from the top of the box.
“Vanesa’s really embracing the forward position,” Vazquez said. “Going from the outside back to the top and making the impact she’s making is really helping us.”
Smith’s other two goals also came from long range. In the 40th minute, Ocosta — which only brought 11 players to Ted Hippi Field — had to go down to 10 after an injury. Just after Dillon slotted home a penalty to make it 3-1, Smith gained control of the ball in the middle of the field and took advantage of the extra space, eating up grass before sending a shot over the keeper and under the bar from 30 yards out. In the 74th minute, she did it again, beating the goalkeeper from long distance to wrap up the evening’s scoring.
That ended a dominant end to the second half for Toledo, as the Wildcats’ legs ran out of gas while the hosts just kept going.
"We’ve been there,” Vazquez said. “We had three games with 11 players; I know it’s not easy.
“The girls really took care of their business (before the season), and right now it’s paying off just having one sub and the girls being able to play 80 minutes straight. Ninety percent of the girls have not been subbed out since the start of the season. You do the math; 80 minutes per game for five games is quite a bit.”
Toledo (5-0) will get the rest of the week to rest up before it hosts Stevenson next Monday.
Kalama dominates Ilwaco
KALAMA — The Kalama girls soccer team had little trouble with Ilwaco, getting seven goals from seven different players in a 7-0 win.
Josie Brandenburg, Phoebe Jackson, Aubrey Doerty, Bridgette Hollifield, Aubrey Hutchinson, Kailey Shipley, and Jessica Meyer — getting a chance to trade in her keepers gloves for a spell — all found the back of the net for the Chinooks.
Shipley added two assists to lead in that category, while Hollifield, Brandenburg, Sophia Given, Resse Hollingsowrth, and Kai Roberts all added helpers of their own.
Kalama (4-1) will go north to play Winlock next Monday, while Ilwaco (1-3-1) will make a visit to Napavine.