2B Girls Soccer roundup: Toledo holds strong against Stevenson

TOLEDO — With so few players on its roster, any little change could be rough going for the Toledo girls soccer team. But the Riverhawks passed their first test of having to shake up the starting 11, and in so doing got Central 2B League play started with a win, beating Stevenson 4-0 at Ted Hippi Field on Monday.
“The girls did really well, just going out there and trying to adjust at whatever life threw at us today,” Toledo coach Noel Vazquez said.
Winger Briza Gallegos was held out of the starting lineup for the first time this season; in her place, Vazquez moved attacker Jazz Zarate to the outside, and had Maritza Salmeron — the lone Riverhawk on the bench — slot up top.
Despite the changes, much of the Toledo offense early flowed though the right wing.
“(Zarate) does a really good job running the right side of the field,” Vazquez said. “She’s mostly played left wing the last three years before we moved her to forward.”
Coming out of halftime, Gallegos made her return, and only needed 12 minutes to find her way onto the scoresheet, making it 3-0 in the 52nd minute.
But the lineup shifting didn’t stop there. At the top of the formation, Vazquez said that Vanesa Rodriguez had been dealing with a minor nagging knee injury the past few days. Normally, a coach would be able to throw a substitute in and let her rest. But for the Riverhawks, such a move would have meant running the entire second half without any available bench players, so instead, Rodiguez moved to the back line, while Hope Gould took her turn up top.
In the 63rd minute, the freshman made the most of the change, slotting home her first career goal.
“She’s kind of been back-and-forth between forward and the back,” Vazquez said. “She got herself open, and scored a pretty nice goal. She’s a kid that works really hard, and always tries to make things happen. She gets excited for anything, and it paid off for her today.”
Marina Smith put the hosts ahead early, beating the Stevenson keeper from 25 yards out. After a bit of a lull, Rose Dillon doubled the lead on a long shot of her own from outside the 18-yard box.
Daphnie Bybee wasn’t called upon often, but made three saves to help seal the Riverhawks’ third clean sheet of the season.
Toledo (6-0) will cross I-5 Wednesday to pay a visit to Winlock.
Chinooks shut out Cardinals
WINLOCK — The Kalama girls soccer team took care of its business on a very fall evening in Egg Town, controlling the run of play in an 8-0 win over Winlock in C2BL play.
“I’m proud of the way we played,” Kalama coach John Bates said.
Kailey Shipley bagged a hat trick for the visitors — and added a pair of assists — but was the only Kalama player to score more than once. Josie Brandenburg scored a goal of her own early, then logged three assists.
Between goals and assists, seven Chinooks ended up on the scoresheet.
Ava Ripp got the scoring started for Kalama, and Shipley and Brandenburg added goals to make it 3-0 to the guests at halftime. In the second half, Kai Roberts, Lilly Hostetter, and Sophie Given all found the back of the net as well — along with two more goals from Shipley.
“We got a lot of JV kids in,” Bates said. “It was just a good game all around. We wanted to work on passing and stuff like that.”
For first-year Winlock coach Corny Sanchez, it was the first chance to face off against the reigning district champs, and a good opportunity to see an example of the level he wants to take the program to.
“As long as we keep improving, this is my first year, and I have a lot of freshmen on the team,” he said. “We have two or three years to work with, we just have to continue moving forward.”
Winlock (0-4-1) will host Toledo in the first of two rivalry matchups between the Cardinals and Riverhawks on Wednesday. Kalama (5-1) will face off against Toutle Lake.