2B Girls Soccer roundup: Toledo holds strong against Stevenson

TOLEDO — With so few players on its roster, any little change could be rough going for the Toledo girls soccer team. But the Riverhawks passed their first test of having to shake up the starting 11, and in so doing got Central 2B League play started with a win, beating Stevenson 4-0 at Ted Hippi Field on Monday.

“The girls did really well, just going out there and trying to adjust at whatever life threw at us today,” Toledo coach Noel Vazquez said.

Winger Briza Gallegos was held out of the starting lineup for the first time this season; in her place, Vazquez moved attacker Jazz Zarate to the outside, and had Maritza Salmeron — the lone Riverhawk on the bench — slot up top.

Despite the changes, much of the Toledo offense early flowed though the right wing.

“(Zarate) does a really good job running the right side of the field,” Vazquez said. “She’s mostly played left wing the last three years before we moved her to forward.”

Coming out of halftime, Gallegos made her return, and only needed 12 minutes to find her way onto the scoresheet, making it 3-0 in the 52nd minute.