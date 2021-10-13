2B Girls Soccer roundup: Riverhawks blank Bulldogs after trip

STEVENSON — There would be no trap game this time around for the Toledo girls soccer team, which brushed off a two-hour bus ride before dominating Stevenson 6-0 on Wednesday.

“I think the whole team in general played really smart and really energetic,” coach Noel Vazquez said. “We were very energetic that whole game.”

Vazquez’ side had a much different time when last they went to Stevenson, when Toledo needed penalty kicks to escape town with a win by the closest of margins back in February.

This time around, though, coming off a longer break than usual with no games in seven days, the Riverhawks were ready for the weirdness that trips to Stevenson so often bring.

“On Tuesday, we talked a lot about the long trip and how we can get over the hump of the long trip and be energized when we get up there,” Vazquez said. “I think having that talk Tuesday helped us show up in a really good mood, in high spirits, ready to compete… I think the energy of not having a game since last Wednesday really motivated us to get off the bus, have a good little stretch, nice warm-up, we went out there and competed.”