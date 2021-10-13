2B Girls Soccer roundup: Riverhawks blank Bulldogs after trip

STEVENSON — There would be no trap game this time around for the Toledo girls soccer team, which brushed off a two-hour bus ride before dominating Stevenson 6-0 on Wednesday.
“I think the whole team in general played really smart and really energetic,” coach Noel Vazquez said. “We were very energetic that whole game.”
Vazquez’ side had a much different time when last they went to Stevenson, when Toledo needed penalty kicks to escape town with a win by the closest of margins back in February.
This time around, though, coming off a longer break than usual with no games in seven days, the Riverhawks were ready for the weirdness that trips to Stevenson so often bring.
“On Tuesday, we talked a lot about the long trip and how we can get over the hump of the long trip and be energized when we get up there,” Vazquez said. “I think having that talk Tuesday helped us show up in a really good mood, in high spirits, ready to compete… I think the energy of not having a game since last Wednesday really motivated us to get off the bus, have a good little stretch, nice warm-up, we went out there and competed.”
And right from the start, the Riverhawks got to work. Jazzy Zarate got the scoring started in the sixth minute off an assist from Vanesa Rodriguez. A minute later, Rodriguez made it 2-0, and five minutes after that, she made it 3-0, with some help from a Briza Gallegos assist.
As the match wore on, Toledo made inroads down the wings — a focal point for Vazquez coming into the match.
“We were really focusing today on exploiting both sides of the field,” he said. “We have a tendency of focusing too much on the right side when Briza is there, so we wanted to get Ryah (Stanley) — who’s been getting a lot more comfortable on the left wing — more involved, and I think that really helped us out today.”
After two Gallegos goals — in the 47th and 53rd minutes — Stanley got herself onto the scoring summary, setting up Marina Smith for the senior’s 17th goal of the season in the 69th.
At the back, the Riverhawks held the Bulldogs to just one shot — which keeper Daphnie Bybee saved — putting up their fifth clean sheet of the season.
Toledo (9-1) will get a huge test Friday, when it goes to Sumner to face Okanogan, the top-ranked 2B team in the state.
Chinooks take out Cardinals
KALAMA — The Kalama girls soccer team logged its third consecutive shutout Wednesday, beating Winlock 6-0 at home.
Phoebe Jackson led the Chinooks with a brace, Sophie Given and Kailey Shipley both logged a goal and two assists. Jose Brandenburg and Aubrey Doerty had a goal and an assist apiece.