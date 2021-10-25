2B Girls Soccer: Loggers edge out Riverhawks in PKs

ONALASKA — The Toledo girls soccer team fell in penalty kicks to a highly-ranked league Central 2B League opponent for the second straight match, tying Onalaska 1-1 after 80 minutes before coming up short from the spot.

The result gives the Loggers second place in the league. After starting the year 9-1, the Riverhawks have lost three of their past four, though all three losses came to schools in the top six in the state in RPI.

Rose Dillon and Marina Smith both converted their penalties, but Vanesa Rodriguez missed the net, Paige Hill’s attempt was stopped by Alex Cleveland-Barrera, and Greenlee Clark out her shot over the bar to end the match and send the Riverhawks back home stinging

“You can work on shooting penalty kicks as much as you want, but it’s about what are you going to do when you do show up at the 12-yard mark and try to put it in the back of the net?” Toledo coach Noel Vazquez said. “Obviously, there are a lot of emotions and stuff going on that make the difference in that aspect.”

Onalaska jumped out ahead in the 38th minute on a goal from Brooklyn Sandridge, punctuating a half the hosts controlled for the most part.