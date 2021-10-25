2B Girls Soccer: Loggers edge out Riverhawks in PKs

ONALASKA — The Toledo girls soccer team fell in penalty kicks to a highly-ranked league Central 2B League opponent for the second straight match, tying Onalaska 1-1 after 80 minutes before coming up short from the spot.
The result gives the Loggers second place in the league. After starting the year 9-1, the Riverhawks have lost three of their past four, though all three losses came to schools in the top six in the state in RPI.
Rose Dillon and Marina Smith both converted their penalties, but Vanesa Rodriguez missed the net, Paige Hill’s attempt was stopped by Alex Cleveland-Barrera, and Greenlee Clark out her shot over the bar to end the match and send the Riverhawks back home stinging
“You can work on shooting penalty kicks as much as you want, but it’s about what are you going to do when you do show up at the 12-yard mark and try to put it in the back of the net?” Toledo coach Noel Vazquez said. “Obviously, there are a lot of emotions and stuff going on that make the difference in that aspect.”
Onalaska jumped out ahead in the 38th minute on a goal from Brooklyn Sandridge, punctuating a half the hosts controlled for the most part.
“It was their senior night, they were playing with a lot of heart, they were playing with a lot of passion,” Vazquez said. “They have six really good seniors that they wanted to make sure they had the best night possible. They’re obviously going to come out hard and play twice as hard as they usually do for any other game in the season. Us coming out a little flat didn’t help. They kind of settled in really early on on us, until we were able to make any sort of adjustments and make a difference.”
Toledo came back stronger after the break, though, and it didn’t take long to equalize. In the 44th minute, Briza Gallegos sent in a cross from the side, and Smith got to it to tie the game up at 1-1.
Neither side found the net after that, though, sending the match to the spot.
Toledo (10-4) is scheduled to finish its regular season at home against Toutle Lake on Wednesday. The Riverhawks will also be paying attention to the Loggers’ tilt at Kalama. Monday’s result means Toledo split its season series against Onalaska, but since the Riverhawks’ win came in regulation, they hold the tiebreaker; if Kalama beats Onalaska in regulation Wednesday, Toledo will jump back into second place in the league.