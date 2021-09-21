2B Girls Soccer: Kalama takes down Ocosta

WESTPORT — The Kalama girls soccer team rolled early and kept its sheet clean Monday, shutting out Ocosta 5-0 on the road.

Bridgett Hollified bagged a hat trick and an assist to lead the way, while Kailey Shipley and Aubrey Doerty added a goal apiece. Sophie Given set up a pair of goals, and Jasmine Cooper and Brooke Milohov also had assists.

Jessica Meyer played the full 80 minutes in net for the Chinooks and held her second shutout of the season.

Kalama (3-1) is set to host Ilwaco on Wednesday.

