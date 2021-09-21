2B Girls Soccer: Kalama takes down Ocosta

WESTPORT — The Kalama girls soccer team rolled early and kept its sheet clean Monday, shutting out Ocosta 5-0 on the road.
Bridgett Hollified bagged a hat trick and an assist to lead the way, while Kailey Shipley and Aubrey Doerty added a goal apiece. Sophie Given set up a pair of goals, and Jasmine Cooper and Brooke Milohov also had assists.
Jessica Meyer played the full 80 minutes in net for the Chinooks and held her second shutout of the season.
Kalama (3-1) is set to host Ilwaco on Wednesday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Josh Kirshenbaum
Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today