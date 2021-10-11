 Skip to main content
2B Girls Soccer: Kalama shuts down Onalaska in District rematch
2B Girls Soccer: Kalama shuts down Onalaska in District rematch

ONALASKA — A District final rematch broke the way of the Kalama girls soccer team in a 2-0 win over Onalaska.

Kailey Shipley gave the Chinooks the lead just three minutes into the match, and it grew in the 23rd minute when Josie Brandenburg stepped up and slotted a penalty kick home.

“They were always chasing the game, so we exploited that, which gave us time to find space in their half,” Kalama coach John Bates said.

Bates said Brandenburg and Sophie Given played a huge part in letting Kalama control play in the midfield. They were ahead of a back line that put up its fifth shutout in six matches.

“Our defense played fantastic,” Bates said.

Leading the defensive effort, keeper Jessica Meyer kept the Loggers from matching Brandenburg, denying the hosts from the spot to preserve the clean sheet.

Kalama (8-1) will be back at home Wednesday to host Winlock.

