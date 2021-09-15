2B Girls Soccer: Kalama hangs on to beat Adna

KALAMA — Thirty-eight minutes of grind gave way to two flashes offensive brilliance for the Kalama girls soccer team Wednesday against Adna. And from there, it was 30 minutes of hanging on for dear life, as the Chinooks scrapped and clawed their way to a 2-1 win over the Pirates.
“I think we played good in the first half. In the second half, they raised the game and we barely hung on,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “But it was a good game. There are things to work on for us — how to possess the ball a little bit better and not fold under pressure — but it’ll come.”
For 30 minutes, it was a game nearly completely played in the middle third, with neither team even getting a chance at a final ball to be in on goal. Three-quarters of the way through the first half, both teams had one official shot — neither of them went on frame, and Adna’s chance was a prayer of a 50-yarder that sailed 20 feet wide.
But with halftime looming, that all changed. The Chinooks worked the ball down the right side and Adna put it out for a throw. That much had happened over and over again for half an hour, but this time, Kalama got on the end of the throw and sent it to the middle. Two passes got the ball to junior Sophie Given, who turned, got around the ball with her left foot, and lofted a shot that floated over the Adna goalkeeper and under the bar to break the deadlock.
That — the only shot on target of the first half — gave the Chinooks a lead going into the break, and coming out of it, they added on. In the 43rd minute, sophomore Josie Brandenburg found herself in a similar position to Given, 18 yards from goal, with a defender hanging on her inside hip. But while Given’s goal was a perfect loft, Brandenburg’s shot was a laser, that was still rising as it hit the back of the net at the keeper’s far post.
“Both goals we scored were phenomenal,” Bates said. “Just individual goals. It wasn’t a team thing, it was just one girl doing a great job.”
But beyond that, Kalama could get much of anything one of offense. The Chinooks only put one more shot on frame — by Kailey Shipley in the 56th minute — which ended up being saved. Instead, their offensive flow stalled, and it became a race to full time for the final half an hour.
That race became more stressful in the 68th minute, when a handball call gave the Pirates a free kick right on the edge of the box, and Adna buried it in the back of the net with its first shot on target of the night to halve the lead to 2-1.
From there, Kalama’s play became less structured and more instinctive, with Adna sending balls in and defenders throwing themselves into passing and shooting lanes, with the hope that somebody would get to the deflected ball and be able to get a foot on it and clear the lines.
“It looked scrappy to me,” Bates said. “All they had was the long ball.”
For one brief moment, Shipley was able to get possession in space and run it down to the corner flag to waste precious seconds. That was her final contribution in a game full of sprints down the wing and dangerous runs.
“She had a great game,” Bates said. “They were trying to hold her up a little bit, but she did a great job.”
Kalama (2-1) will get the weekend off before making a trip up the coast, taking on Ocosta on Sept. 20.