2B Girls Soccer: Kalama hangs on to beat Adna

KALAMA — Thirty-eight minutes of grind gave way to two flashes offensive brilliance for the Kalama girls soccer team Wednesday against Adna. And from there, it was 30 minutes of hanging on for dear life, as the Chinooks scrapped and clawed their way to a 2-1 win over the Pirates.

“I think we played good in the first half. In the second half, they raised the game and we barely hung on,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “But it was a good game. There are things to work on for us — how to possess the ball a little bit better and not fold under pressure — but it’ll come.”

For 30 minutes, it was a game nearly completely played in the middle third, with neither team even getting a chance at a final ball to be in on goal. Three-quarters of the way through the first half, both teams had one official shot — neither of them went on frame, and Adna’s chance was a prayer of a 50-yarder that sailed 20 feet wide.