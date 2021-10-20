2B Girls Soccer: Kalama beats Toledo in PKs, gets one step closer to league title

KALAMA — After grinding to a 0-0 tie for 80 minutes, Kalama and Toledo went to the glory and heartache of a penalties, and the Chinooks came out ahead from the spot, winning the shootout 4-3 to maintain their hold on first place in the Central 2B League.

“The girls played a great game knowing that we had to win now,” Kalama coach John Bates said.

The matchup belonged to the keepers all night long. Toledo’s Daphnie Bybee did her best impression of a wall during regulation, racking up 15 saves to keep the Riverhawks in it. But come the shootout, Kalama’s Jessica Meyer had the last laugh, saving a pair of penalties to set her team up to win on Bridget Hollified’s final attempt.

When the two sides met on Oct. 4, Toledo coach Noel Vazquez opted to stack his defense with experience, moving senior Vanesa Rodriguez to the back line and throwing freshman Hope Gould up top, but the result was a slower match without many real chances for the Riverhawks. This time around, he kept his lineup the way it had been most of the year, giving Gould the huge task of holding Kalama’s right wing in check.