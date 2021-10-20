2B Girls Soccer: Kalama beats Toledo in PKs, gets one step closer to league title

KALAMA — After grinding to a 0-0 tie for 80 minutes, Kalama and Toledo went to the glory and heartache of a penalties, and the Chinooks came out ahead from the spot, winning the shootout 4-3 to maintain their hold on first place in the Central 2B League.
“The girls played a great game knowing that we had to win now,” Kalama coach John Bates said.
The matchup belonged to the keepers all night long. Toledo’s Daphnie Bybee did her best impression of a wall during regulation, racking up 15 saves to keep the Riverhawks in it. But come the shootout, Kalama’s Jessica Meyer had the last laugh, saving a pair of penalties to set her team up to win on Bridget Hollified’s final attempt.
When the two sides met on Oct. 4, Toledo coach Noel Vazquez opted to stack his defense with experience, moving senior Vanesa Rodriguez to the back line and throwing freshman Hope Gould up top, but the result was a slower match without many real chances for the Riverhawks. This time around, he kept his lineup the way it had been most of the year, giving Gould the huge task of holding Kalama’s right wing in check.
“Truth be told, she had one the best games she’s had all season against a really good team,” Vazquez said. “She was picked on quite a bit in the first half, and she settled in. Then they changed directions and went at the other side to Heather Fenison.”
But while Gould did her job, Vazquez’s attempt to spark the offense hit a snag when both Rodriguez and fellow attacker Jazzy Zarate went down with injuries in the first half. Zarate stayed out the rest of the game, while Rodriguez was only able to come on for short bursts at a time the entire second half.
“Losing your two starting forwards in the first half is a little hard,” Vazquez said. “The girls that came in, they tried to make that difference, they just lacked that experience that Jazzy and Vanesa have up front. We couldn’t connect the passes we wanted in the final third. So we just ended up playing defense.
“We were wanting to take it to PKs, where it could be anyone’s game.”
The Riverhawks got their shootout, but Meyer came up big against Rodriguez and Briza Gallegos, and while Kalama’s first shot bounced off the woodwork, the Chinooks hammered home their final four attempts.
The win puts Kalama (11-1) on the cusp of a C2BL title; a win over Stevenson on the road Monday will get the Chinooks the crown. Toledo (10-3) will play at Onalaska; a win over the Loggers will seal second place for the Riverhawks.