2B Girls Soccer: Kalama beats Stevenson in shortened match, claims league title

STEVENSON — The match didn’t last a full 80 minutes, but the result held, and the silverware will look just as good in the case.

The Kalama girls soccer team beat Stevenson 2-0 on the road on Monday, clinching the Chinooks their first ever Central 2B League title.

“So proud of the girls,” Kalama coach John Bates said.

Kalama heads into its final match of the regular season at 11-1, with its only loss being to 1A King’s Way Christian. Monday’s shutout was the ninth of the season for the Chinooks, who have only allowed three goals to 2B opponents, outscoring them 46-3 in regulation.

Monday night, the two goals came from freshmen Bridgette Hollifield and Lindsey Poppe. Josie Brandenburg and Kailey Shipley both logged assists.

A half in, Stevenson found itself short of players and decided to end the contest before the full 80 minutes were up, giving the Chinooks their crown that much earlier.

Kalama (11-1) will host Onalaska to end the regular season on Wednesday.

