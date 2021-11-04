2B Girls Soccer Districts: Kalama blanks Toledo in late-night semifinal

KALAMA — It was a weird match even before it started; with Kalama and Toledo playing the second semifinal of the night in the 2B District IV girls soccer tournament. And when it got underway, the weirdness continued in a 3-0 win for Kalama that sends the Chinooks to the district title game.
“On the whole, we dominated the game,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “The girls played great, and I’m proud of them.”
Before the Chinooks and Riverhawks could get underway, the first game of the night needed to finish, but as Adna and Onalaska battled out, first through regular time, then to extra time, and then to penalty kicks, it became clearer and clearer that as late as the original 8 p.m. start time was, the second match would start much later.
After the Pirates and Loggers cleared off the field, Kalama and Toledo finally got on it, and the semifinal ended up kicking off closer to 9 p.m. than to 8.
And with the sun long past setting, the oddities only stacked up on each other. Kalama had the better of possession in the first half and all but one of the chances, but it took two strange plays to get the Chinooks on the scoreboard.
“It’s one of those games we’re going to learn from,” Toledo coach Noel Vazquez said. “A couple costly mistakes that got us out of the game”
The first mistake came in the 21st minute, when Kalama sent a long, looping ball over the top into the box. A Toledo defender tried to clear it directly off the short-hop, but shanked her kick so badly it backspinned straight behind her. Toledo keeper Daphnie Bybee, worried about getting called for handling a pass-back, went up to head the ball out of the net, but couldn’t quite get up to it, and the Chinooks took a flukey 1-0 lead.
Then in the 37th minute, Kalama won a free kick, and while Ava Beck’s shot from 25 yards out smacked off the crossbar, it led to more chaos in the middle, and a Riverhawk at the back forgot what spot she was playing and smacked the ball out of the box with her hand. The handball call gave the Chinooks an obvious penalty kick, and Josie Brandenburg coolly slotted it home to double the hosts’ lead.
And with the way Kalama’s defense was playing, two goals may well have been 10, even with the offense struggling to really control the ball. Toledo leading scorer Marina Smith got one free run down the side put was pushed off the ball just in time in the 30th minute, but other than that never even sniffed the goal. As a group, Toledo didn’t force a single save out of Kalama keeper Jessica Meyer, and the Chinooks put up their fifth straight shutout.
“As soon as they received the ball, we tried to get in their face, and it worked,” Bates said.
But as the players came off the field for halftime, Bates was still looking for more in the way of possession and passing, and he let his team know his feelings in no uncertain terms.
“The first half, I didn’t like it,” he said. “The second half, the girls were mad at me; they played mad, and that’s good. I got a spark out of them, and in the second half they played well.”
The result was a half in which the Chinooks played defense with their offense, holding onto the ball and keeping it in the attacking third, well away from anywhere Toledo could threaten.
The pressure finally yielded fruit in the 78th minute, when Brandenburg put the match well and truly away with a header into the back of the net off a corner kick.
Meanwhile, Toledo started to feel the wear and tear of playing an entire season with just one or two subs available most of the time. Heather Fenison is out for the Riverhawks with a torn ACL, and the rest of the Toledo roster has been playing on some form of sprain or strain for the past few weeks. Down two at the half, Vazquez put what subs he did have in to try to spell as many starters as possible.
“It’s kind of been a build-up,” Vazquez said. “All the girls have had injuries since about halfway through the season.
Kalama and Toledo — both of whom are already into the 2B state tournament — will both play Saturday, wrapping up the district tournament at Centralia. Toledo will play Onalaska in the third-place game at 10 a.m., while Kalama will play Adna for the championship at noon.