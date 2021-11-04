2B Girls Soccer Districts: Kalama blanks Toledo in late-night semifinal

But as the players came off the field for halftime, Bates was still looking for more in the way of possession and passing, and he let his team know his feelings in no uncertain terms.

“The first half, I didn’t like it,” he said. “The second half, the girls were mad at me; they played mad, and that’s good. I got a spark out of them, and in the second half they played well.”

The result was a half in which the Chinooks played defense with their offense, holding onto the ball and keeping it in the attacking third, well away from anywhere Toledo could threaten.

The pressure finally yielded fruit in the 78th minute, when Brandenburg put the match well and truly away with a header into the back of the net off a corner kick.

Meanwhile, Toledo started to feel the wear and tear of playing an entire season with just one or two subs available most of the time. Heather Fenison is out for the Riverhawks with a torn ACL, and the rest of the Toledo roster has been playing on some form of sprain or strain for the past few weeks. Down two at the half, Vazquez put what subs he did have in to try to spell as many starters as possible.

“It’s kind of been a build-up,” Vazquez said. “All the girls have had injuries since about halfway through the season.

Kalama and Toledo — both of whom are already into the 2B state tournament — will both play Saturday, wrapping up the district tournament at Centralia. Toledo will play Onalaska in the third-place game at 10 a.m., while Kalama will play Adna for the championship at noon.

