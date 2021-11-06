2B Girls Soccer District: Set pieces the difference as Chinooks down Pirates, defend title

But down 1-0, Kalama found something that worked. The Pirates held the Chinooks without a shot for 34 minutes to start, but in the 36th, a harmless deflection sent the ball out for a corner from the left wing. Given sent an in-swinger in with Bridgette Hollifield waiting near the Adna keeper in the middle, but a Pirate jumped up and beat her to the ball — only to head it into her own net and even the score.

Ten minutes into the second half, it was a similar story. Kalama won a corner on the left wing, and Given sent the cross in. This time the ball bounced before and Adna defender got a foot to it and sent it toward their own goal, and Josie Brandenburg redirected it ever so slightly to give the Chinooks the lead.

Kalama finished with four goals on set pieces in the final two rounds of the tournament, after scoring one off a header and one on a penalty kick that resulted from a scrum off a free kick against Toledo on Thursday.

“We’ve been working on that a bit in practice,” Bates said. “We’re not a very tall team, so we’re not very aggressive when it comes to set pieces, but it’s working kinding of bending it in.”

