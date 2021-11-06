2B Girls Soccer District: Set pieces the difference as Chinooks down Pirates, defend title

CENTRALIA — As the final minutes ticked off of the clock in Kalama’s 3-1 win in the 2B District IV girls soccer title game Saturday in Centralia, the rain slowed, the clouds parted, the sky over one corner of the field turned blue. A rainbow appeared, nature taking the place of what Sophie Given’s corner kicks had done to put the Chinooks ahead: Tall, arcing sharply, and ending in the Adna net.
The Chinooks scored two goals off of corners before and kept the Pirates off balance all of the second half with balls in from out wide, and as the final whistle blew, Kalama athletic director Kevin Wright was there to give them back the trophy they won last district tournament.
“I think every single one of them raised their game,” Kalama coach John Bates said afterward. “I’m proud of that.”
The Chinooks and Pirates — and Toledo and Onalaska, playing in the third-place game before them — showed up at Tiger Stadium to a flooded field. Half of one sideline had standing water, and every single kick the whole day sent splashes up from the turf.
“I had a little bit of doubt creeping in — that’s not usually like me — because of these conditions,” Bates said. “We’re a keep-it-on the ground passing team. I thought it might hurt us, and it did in the first half.
“I had a team talk with them, I said ‘Look, it’ll be sunny tomorrow, play through it. Don’t let it be a factor in a championship game. Play through the weather, play through this.’”
But down 1-0, Kalama found something that worked. The Pirates held the Chinooks without a shot for 34 minutes to start, but in the 36th, a harmless deflection sent the ball out for a corner from the left wing. Given sent an in-swinger in with Bridgette Hollifield waiting near the Adna keeper in the middle, but a Pirate jumped up and beat her to the ball — only to head it into her own net and even the score.
Ten minutes into the second half, it was a similar story. Kalama won a corner on the left wing, and Given sent the cross in. This time the ball bounced before and Adna defender got a foot to it and sent it toward their own goal, and Josie Brandenburg redirected it ever so slightly to give the Chinooks the lead.
Kalama finished with four goals on set pieces in the final two rounds of the tournament, after scoring one off a header and one on a penalty kick that resulted from a scrum off a free kick against Toledo on Thursday.
“We’ve been working on that a bit in practice,” Bates said. “We’re not a very tall team, so we’re not very aggressive when it comes to set pieces, but it’s working kinding of bending it in.”
It has been working, with a new face supplying the deliveries. Given didn’t start the season taking corners for Kalama — for much of the season there was a revolving door of candidates for the job. But now, it doesn’t look like she’ll be giving it up any time soon.
“I honestly just kick it,” Given said. “I don’t know how I do it, I just look where I want to kick it and just try to get it in the middle.”
Kalama nearly added a third goal off a corner later in the half, but the Adna goalkeeper redirected Hollifield’s header off of the crossbar and out.
After that, the Chinooks got wide to the right wing off a counter attack and swung another dangerous cross in, but the ball found a shoulder instead of a head and was called back.
Kalama sealed its title win the same way it sealed its semifinal, by not letting Adna sniff the ball for much of the second half. The Chinooks controlled play the whole way through, and finally put it to bed in the 73rd minute, when Kailey Shipley got on the end of a through ball behind the defense and slotted it home to make it 3-1.
“We just dominated the second half,” Bates said.
Now, Kalama will take its trophy back up the hill and return it to the case it’s resided in since March. Sunday, the Chinooks will learn the next step of their postseason fate with their seeding for the 2B state tournament.
Toledo takes third
In the prologue to the main event, Toledo and Onalaska battled through a shuffle of mist and rain, but the Riverhawks held on the final hour to take third place in the district with a 1-0 win.