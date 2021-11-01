2B Girls Soccer District roundup: Kalama beats Forks, bound for District semis and State

KALAMA — The Kalama girls soccer team ended its winter season in the best way it could, running through the short postseason and finishing with a district title. But there was something missing at the end.
Monday evening, the Chinooks returned to postseason play. On one hand, they were out to open the run to defend their district crown. But Kalama ticked off another, larger goal right off the bat in its 5-0 win over Forks, sealing its return to the state tournament.
“It’s huge,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “It’s a good motivator. It’s going to be tough, but we’re going to give it our best shot.”
The Chinooks got there with a one-way affair at home against the Spartans. Kalama put 19 shots on frame to Forks’ none, and fired its engine up right out of the gate.
It started with sophomore Josie Brandenburg and senior Brooke Milohov in the midfield, feeding senior Kailey Shipley up top over and over again. The attacker came got the ball at her feet for four golden chances in a three-minute span, and while one of her shots drew just wide and another went straight at the Forks goalkeeper, she put one in the back of the net in the fifth minute and another right after in the sixth to give the hosts a lead and insurance.
Shipley finished with the two goals to her name, though she had about as unlucky a night a player can have and still record a brace, hitting cruel iron multiple times and being denied by multiple big saves. Milohov, also entering her final postseason, recorded two assists.
“I think the seniors were talking to the girls before about how they want to extend their stay and go deep into State,” Bates said. “I think they’re playing for them, really.”
Bates started rotating out his starters in the middle of the field in immediately after taking the lead, and the game would stay at 2-0 for another 30 minutes before Sophie Given came back on, beat her marker down the left side, sent her to the turf on a cutback, and whipped a shot across so perfect it clipped iron on the way in.
That sent the Chinooks into halftime up 3-0. In the 57th minute, Kai Roberts sent a corner kick low and into the box, and sophomore Aubrey Hutchinson won the scrum to direct it into the net. In the 76th, Bridgette Hollified made it five with a curler into the top-right corner.
“I think our girls played well in spurts,” Bates said. “I’m happy for them that we’re through.”
At the back, Jessica Meyer and the Kalama defense put up their fourth straight clean sheet.
“It’s just hard work,” Bates said. “We know what we have. We’re just trying to get their best players out of the game so they’re not an issue, and that’s what we do well.”
Next up for the Kalama defense will be the challenge of Marina Smith and the rest of a Toledo attack that’s now scored 89 goals in 16 matches. The Riverhawks will come to Chinook Stadium for the second of two 2B semifinals on Thursday.
Smith hat trick leads Toledo over Napavine
NAPAVINE — Toledo kept recent history from repeating itself, beating Napavine 4-0 on the road to advance to the district semifinals and claim a spot in the 2B state tournament.
“The girls were really excited,” coach Noel Vazquez said. “I think that’s something we’ve been striving for since the beginning of the season.”
In the winter season, Toledo went into the district tournament with a full head of steam, but finishing behind Onalaska and Kalama, drew a road trip to open the postseason at Ocosta, where it faltered in a first-round upset. This time around, it was a similar situation, though the Riverhawks didn’t have any such issues a bit closer to home.
“It was nice having it just down the road,” Vazquez said.
When the Riverhawks did get rolling, they did so through senior midfielder Marina Smith, who bagged herself a second-half hat trick to tie the Toledo single-season record with her 26th, 27th, and 28th goals of the fall.
“She’s doing really well,” Vazquez said.
The Riverhawks went into halftime with a slim 1-0 lead on a Rose Dillon tally in the 28th minute — off a Smith assist — but didn’t take long to double their lead out of the break. Winning a corner a minute into the second half, Dillon swung the ball in to Smith, who met it and sent it into the back of the net to make it 2-0.
Smith struck again in the 64th minute off an assist by Teresa Cothren, then made it a hat trick in the 69th on a free kick.
Daphnie Bybee made three saves on the night to keep her fourth shutout in the past five matches.
Now, the Riverhawks will get a matchup with Kalama in the district semifinals. Beyond that, though, they know they’ll get to go to the 2B state tournament for just the second time in school history.
“We’re just making little strides, and enjoying the ride as long as we can,” Vazquez said.