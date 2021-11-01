2B Girls Soccer District roundup: Kalama beats Forks, bound for District semis and State

KALAMA — The Kalama girls soccer team ended its winter season in the best way it could, running through the short postseason and finishing with a district title. But there was something missing at the end.

Monday evening, the Chinooks returned to postseason play. On one hand, they were out to open the run to defend their district crown. But Kalama ticked off another, larger goal right off the bat in its 5-0 win over Forks, sealing its return to the state tournament.

“It’s huge,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “It’s a good motivator. It’s going to be tough, but we’re going to give it our best shot.”

The Chinooks got there with a one-way affair at home against the Spartans. Kalama put 19 shots on frame to Forks’ none, and fired its engine up right out of the gate.

It started with sophomore Josie Brandenburg and senior Brooke Milohov in the midfield, feeding senior Kailey Shipley up top over and over again. The attacker came got the ball at her feet for four golden chances in a three-minute span, and while one of her shots drew just wide and another went straight at the Forks goalkeeper, she put one in the back of the net in the fifth minute and another right after in the sixth to give the hosts a lead and insurance.