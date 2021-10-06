2B Girls Soccer: Dillon brace, Bybee save on PK give Toledo big win over Onalaska

Then, Vazquez called for a last-second change, asking for fellow senior Rose Dillon to take it..

“I called Marina off, and I said to give it to Rose,” he said. “I just had a feeling that Rose was feeling the game a little bit better than Marina.”

Dillon’s shot curled over the Onalaska wall, across goal, and through the keeper’s hands, hitting the twine to put the hosts up 1-0 on the first shot on target of the game..

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Despite the goal, the Riverhawks found themselves right back on the back foot, as the Loggers started to get their chances closer and closer to goal. In the 32nd minute, the visitors finally got their first shot on target, a weak shot Bybee had no trouble with. A minute later, it was a different story, as Sandridge picked the ball up on the right side of the 18-yard box, made three defenders missed, and flashed a shot past Bybee and into the side netting at the near post to tie it up at 1-1.

But if anything, that gave the Toledo offense the spark it needed.

“Within five minutes of when you score, you can either score again or get scored on, depending on what your intensity level is,” Vazquez said. “As soon as we got scored on, they regrouped. They didn’t think about putting their heads down; they regrouped.”