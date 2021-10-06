2B Girls Soccer: Dillon brace, Bybee save on PK give Toledo big win over Onalaska

TOLEDO — Seventy-eight minutes of play and 45 minutes of holding onto a lead came down to 12 yards for the Toledo girls soccer team.
Clinging to a 2-1 advantage, the Riverhawks had managed to withstand everything Onalaska had thrown at them for the better part of a half, with stoppage time and the final whistle looming. But a late shove in a bad spot sent the Loggers to the penalty spot, Brooklyn Sandridge — who’d already bagged a goal in the first half — stepping up with the chance to erase all of Toledo’s efforts. All that stood in front of her — 12 yards, to be exact, on the goal line — was Daphnie Bybee.
“I saw the game Daphnie was having,” Toledo coach Noel Vazquez said. “You just know. As a former keeper, I can tell you that when you’re just feeling it, everything just goes your way.”
Sandridge went low and to Bybee’s left.
So did Bybee.
“PKs have never been my thing, but I was like, ‘No, I have to go for it, I have to fight for this.’” the Toledo netminder said. “I watched her slowly kick that ball, and my body just told me to dive.”
Bybee parried the shot out, and crashing Toledo defender cleared it out touch, as the Riverhawks mobbed their teammate for a brief moment. Onalaska wouldn’t get another chance as golden the rest of the way, giving Toledo a critical 2-1 win and keeping them near the top of the table in the Central 2B League.
After losing to Kalama on Monday, a second loss would have put Toledo a clear rung below the likes of the Chinooks, Loggers, and Adna. Instead, they stay just one game out of first place in the loss column, amid a logjam of teams that the latter half of the season will get to sort out.
And just two days removed from a tough match with the reigning district champions, the Riverhawks didn’t look at all on the back foot against the defending league winners.
“We started the game like, ‘We have to do this,’” Bybee said. “We’ve always had this rivalry with Onalaska. It’s really hard, it’s been a struggle the past few years.”
The Riverhawks started strong in a matchup that started much the same as their earlier-week game with the Chinooks, with plenty of attempts to go over the top and neither team really holding possession for long periods of time. After a few good runs by Briza Gallegos down the right side gave Toledo the first couple of minor chances of the match, though Onalaska quickly wrested control away, staying on the attack until the 18th minute, when the Loggers put the ball in the back of the net for what would have been a goal if not for the linesman’s flag being up for offsides.
Toledo came back to the attacking third, and in the 22nd minute, won a free kick 25 yards from goal. Up stepped Marina Smith, the league leader in goals scored, who’s built a reputation on lofting high shots from long distance past opposing keepers.
Then, Vazquez called for a last-second change, asking for fellow senior Rose Dillon to take it..
“I called Marina off, and I said to give it to Rose,” he said. “I just had a feeling that Rose was feeling the game a little bit better than Marina.”
Dillon’s shot curled over the Onalaska wall, across goal, and through the keeper’s hands, hitting the twine to put the hosts up 1-0 on the first shot on target of the game..
Despite the goal, the Riverhawks found themselves right back on the back foot, as the Loggers started to get their chances closer and closer to goal. In the 32nd minute, the visitors finally got their first shot on target, a weak shot Bybee had no trouble with. A minute later, it was a different story, as Sandridge picked the ball up on the right side of the 18-yard box, made three defenders missed, and flashed a shot past Bybee and into the side netting at the near post to tie it up at 1-1.
But if anything, that gave the Toledo offense the spark it needed.
“Within five minutes of when you score, you can either score again or get scored on, depending on what your intensity level is,” Vazquez said. “As soon as we got scored on, they regrouped. They didn’t think about putting their heads down; they regrouped.”
Right off the ensuing kickoff, the Riverhawks started to make their way into Onalaska territory, then drew a foul 40 yards from goal. This time Smith did take it, looping an arcing ball that fell right at the 18-yard box and bounced. An Onalaska defender tried to head it away but only managed to redirect it slightly, and it fell right to Dillon, who slotted it past Alex Cleveland-Barrerra to put the Riverhawks back in front, a minute after the tying goal had gone in.
“That was a great finish in a one-on-one situation against a really good goalkeeper,” Vazquez said.
Toledo would threaten again with chances, but couldn’t put anything on frame that wasn’t right at Cleveland-Barrera.
As the second half wore on, it became less of a question as to whether the Riverhawks could find insurance, and more if they could hold off the Loggers long enough. The Toledo defenders cranked up the physicality, making sure that neither Sandridge nor her fellow attackers could get any free touches on the ball without also getting a dose of their shoulders.
Eventually, that physicality nearly cost Toledo everything, but their goalkeeper — coming off a tough performance of her own against Kalama — bailed them out.
Bybee finished with 10 saves on the night, and came up big once more after the penalty, charging off her line to snuff out Onalaska’s final solid chance before it could amount to anything.
“Daphnie was on top of her game today,” Vazquez said. “She did everything that she had struggled with Monday.”
Toledo (8-1) will play at Toutle Lake on Monday.
Four Chinooks score in shutout
KALAMA — The Kalama girls soccer team stayed undefeated, with four Chinooks finding the back of the net in a 4-0 win over Stevenson.
Ava Beck, Ava Ripp, Kailey Shipley, and Phoebe Jackson all scored goals for Kalama.
Shipley, Sophie Given, and Josie Brandenburg logged assists.
Jessica Meyer pitched a shutout in her return to the net for the Chinooks.
Kalama (7-1) will head to Onalaska next Monday for a rematch of last season's district championship game.