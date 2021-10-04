2B Girls Soccer: Chinooks pull out low-scoring grind over Riverhawks

TOLEDO — Two heavyweights in the 2B ranks came together at Ted Hippi Field for their first of two meetups on the season Monday, and Kalama came out barely the better in a 2-1 win over Toledo.
“They had their moments, we had our moments,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “I thought it was a pretty even game.”
The Chinooks came into the game shorthanded, missing a few key pieces due to health reasons. The Riverhawks, as has been the case all season, met them short-staffed with just 13 players — and one of those left with an injury midway through — and, according to coach Noel Vazquez, more than a little tentatively to start, after never having beaten Kalama before in the regular season.
The result was a match with both sides keeping most of their numbers behind the ball and a few at the other team’s back line, the ball being booted back and forth between the no-man’s land in between. There were a total of nine shots on target — five for Kalama and four for Toledo — but only two of those came from within the 18-yard box, with neither team able to really unlock the others’ defense.
Kalama broke the deadlock in the 15th minute when the Chinooks’ first string of controlled passes deep in Toledo’s end saw the ball fall to sophomore Josie Brandenburg in the box with her back toward goal. As she started to make a move with the ball, the Riverhawks brought her to the ground; the referee blew his whistle and pointed to the spot, and Brandenburg smacked her penalty off the iron and into the net to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.
Going up against his toughest opposition of the season, Vazquez opted for experience at the back, moving Vanesa Rodriguez from the top of the formation to her old spot on the back line and slotting freshman Hope Gould up top.
The move paid off in more ways than one to open the second half, when Toledo caught a burst straight from the opening whistle. The Riverhawks worked the ball down the right side and sent up a long, looping shot from 20-yards out that keeper Aubree Hutchinson palmed out, but only so far as Gould, who slotted it into the low corner from 6 yards out to tie the game.
“Kalama’s a good team; they came out and did their thing,” Vazquez said. “We just went out there and competed. We were a little scared at first, but I think now they realized that we were pretty evenly matched when we decided to play head-to-head instead of starting defensively.”
That started off a 10-minute wave where Toledo stayed on the front foot, but the Riverhawks couldn’t put together enough to form another chance.
Then the tide started to turn Kalama’s way, and it came to a head in the 61st minute, when Brandenburg got the ball 30 yards from goal and decided to try her luck.
“I told her before the game, ‘If you’ve got the shot, take it,” Bates said.
Brandenburg’s effort picked up topspin, and when Toledo keeper Daphnie Bybee got her body behind it, it dove into the turf early, short-hopping off the top of Bybee’s shoulder and past her to put Kalama back in front.
Back behind with under 20 minutes left, Vazquez called all his big guns to the top, swapping Rodriguez and Gould back and urging Marina Smith and Rose Dillon to get upfield more. The result was more chances for both teams with Toledo pressing forward and Kalama finally getting a chance to try and counter, but few of the efforts were from any sort of close range.
Toledo got one last chance in the 68th minute when Rodriguez found Ryah Stanley on a through ball down the left side of the penalty area, but Hutchinson — called up from Kalama’s JV team due to missing Chinook starters — was up to Stanley’s low shot at the near post, making the last of her three saves on the night.
“She came up huge for us,” Bates said.
From there, the Chinooks’ best defense was their offense. The visitors took their time with the ball before sending it deep into the corner and letting Toledo try to get it back. When the Riverhawks recovered deep in their own end, the Chinooks met them upfield. Toledo struggled to break Kalama’s press and get much further than midfield; the one time the Riverhawks found themselves in the attacking third in stoppage time, an illegal throw-in killed their momentum and gave the ball right back to Kalama.
“It’s just tactics,” Bates said. “Time off the clock, we didn’t want them to get in our half, just press and hold the ball, let them make the decision to foul or keep kicking the ball out of the game. It’s part of the game; it’s not a pretty part, but it’s effective.”
Kalama (6-1) is scheduled to be back at home Wednesday., hosting Stevenson.
Meanwhile, things won’t get any easier for Toledo (7-1); the Riverhawks will get a home date with the other District IV finalist from the winter season when Onalaska comes to town.
“We’re just going to go with it and hope we get the most out of it,” Vazquez said. “This is a great learning experience. I think the girls need to realize that there’s no team that goes undefeated in any season; it’s almost impossible. The best way to learn how to get better is playing good teams, like Kalama, like Ony. And whatever happens from there, we’ll learn, and we’ll know we have another turn at them when we play them away in the second half of the season.”