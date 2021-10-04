2B Girls Soccer: Chinooks pull out low-scoring grind over Riverhawks

TOLEDO — Two heavyweights in the 2B ranks came together at Ted Hippi Field for their first of two meetups on the season Monday, and Kalama came out barely the better in a 2-1 win over Toledo.

“They had their moments, we had our moments,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “I thought it was a pretty even game.”

The Chinooks came into the game shorthanded, missing a few key pieces due to health reasons. The Riverhawks, as has been the case all season, met them short-staffed with just 13 players — and one of those left with an injury midway through — and, according to coach Noel Vazquez, more than a little tentatively to start, after never having beaten Kalama before in the regular season.

The result was a match with both sides keeping most of their numbers behind the ball and a few at the other team’s back line, the ball being booted back and forth between the no-man’s land in between. There were a total of nine shots on target — five for Kalama and four for Toledo — but only two of those came from within the 18-yard box, with neither team able to really unlock the others’ defense.