2B Football: Onalaska runs past Wahkiakum

“We’ve got a problem securing the football and we’ve got to fix it,” Lorenzo said. “We emphasized ball security all week and we still had three or four fumbles. We just got lucky that a lot of them came back our way, but some of them didn’t.”

The Mules took to the air early and often in the game, throwing often over their first few drives. But the Loggers shut down the Wahkiakum passing attack from the start.

“We were hoping to get as many throws in before the rain came as we could,” Lorenzo said. “We weren’t successful on it and we’ve got some things to fix.”

The Mules eventually turned toward the run, but they didn’t fare much better there as they amassed just 39 rushing yards on the night. With just 47 passing yards, the bulk of which came on Curl’s halfback pass, Wahkiakum finished the night with just 86 total yards of offense.

A blowout loss can be demoralizing for a team, especially when it’s the first loss of the season, but Lorenzo said they will work to forget about this one as soon as possible and keep looking forward.

“We don’t dwell on it,” Lorenzo said. “We don’t even watch these game films. It’s in the past. The coaches watch it, but we don’t sit down with the kids and watch it.”