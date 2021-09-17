2B Football: Onalaska runs past Wahkiakum

CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum ran into a buzzsaw on Friday night.
In their first Central 2B game of the year, the Mules were tasked with taking down Onalaska. The Loggers entered with something to prove after suffering a loss at the hands Napavine last weekend and it was evident that they were hungry to right the ship.
On the other hand, the Mules dropped down to play 8-man against Mossyrock last week. After some confusion, they figured out and pulled out a win. But now back to 11-man, Wahkiakum didn’t have an answer for the Loggers as Onalaska outran the Mules from the opening kickoff in a 62-10 beat down.
“Like I told my kids, they’re a downhill team and if you get behind on them it doesn’t get better,” Wahkiakum head coach Ryan Lorenzo said. “They’re a physical, hard-hitting team and it’s just how they play football.”
Well, the Mules got behind the Loggers early and Lorenzo was right, it didn’t get better.
Onalaska scored just over a minute into the game. After a penalty on the opening play moved the loggers forward, Kolby Mozingo broke off a 69-yard until the Mules finally caught up and brought him down at the 1. A play later, Gunnar Talley punched it in from the one to put the Loggers up 8-0 just 1 minute and 8 seconds into the game.
Wahkiakum looked like they would have a shot to answer. After being forced to punt on their opening drive, the Onalaska return man muffed the punt and the Mules recovered on the Logger 24. But Wahkiakum went three-and-out and turned the ball over on downs.
On the next play, Onalaska’s Kole Taylor erupted for an 81-yard score — and it was all downhill from there.
Onalaska would go on to score twice more in the first quarter to build a 32-0 lead. Taylor led the attack for the Loggers and finished the opening quarter with 149 yards on five carries with two touchdowns.
Wahkiakum managed to find a spark on the final play of the first when Dominic Curl found Jacob Johnson for a 26-yard completion on a halfback pass. The Mules built off that momentum and kept the drive going until Brodie Avalon scored on a 1-yard QB sneak to get Wahkiakum on the board.
After that spark, Onalaska’s Marshall Haight doused any resulting fire. Haight carried the ball six times on the ensuing possession, racking up 42 yards and scoring a touchdown for the Loggers to fully swing the momentum back their way.
After a sloppy exchange of possessions that saw each team turn the ball over twice on fumbles, Onalaska drove down the field again to score with 10 seconds left in the half to give the Loggers a 54-7 lead heading into the break and bringing the running clock into play in the second half.
Fumble issues plagued the Mules for most of the night. There was a steady drizzle of rain that picked up in the second quarter, but it was nowhere near what football in Washington can look like and Lorenzo didn’t blamed the weather for the lack of ball security on the night.
“We’ve got a problem securing the football and we’ve got to fix it,” Lorenzo said. “We emphasized ball security all week and we still had three or four fumbles. We just got lucky that a lot of them came back our way, but some of them didn’t.”
The Mules took to the air early and often in the game, throwing often over their first few drives. But the Loggers shut down the Wahkiakum passing attack from the start.
“We were hoping to get as many throws in before the rain came as we could,” Lorenzo said. “We weren’t successful on it and we’ve got some things to fix.”
The Mules eventually turned toward the run, but they didn’t fare much better there as they amassed just 39 rushing yards on the night. With just 47 passing yards, the bulk of which came on Curl’s halfback pass, Wahkiakum finished the night with just 86 total yards of offense.
A blowout loss can be demoralizing for a team, especially when it’s the first loss of the season, but Lorenzo said they will work to forget about this one as soon as possible and keep looking forward.
“We don’t dwell on it,” Lorenzo said. “We don’t even watch these game films. It’s in the past. The coaches watch it, but we don’t sit down with the kids and watch it.”
Lorenzo will also be challenged with keeping moral high after falling by 52 points, but he doesn’t see that being an issue.
“We’ve got some good kids that will help me with that,” Lorenzo said. “I think for the most part we’re just going to keep moving.”
The passing game will also be reevaluated moving forward as Curl led the Mules in passing with his 26-yard completion from the running back spot, but it’s something they want to keep working on as Avalon gets more comfortable under center.
“We’re hoping we can keep doing it,” Lorenzo said. “I guess time will tell.”
Curl also led the Mules in rushing with 21 yards on seven carries. Gabe Moon got the most touches on the ground with 12, but finished with just as many rushing yards.
Onalaska’s rushing attack didn’t have any issue moving the ball and the Loggers’ only passes of the game came during two-point conversions. Taylor led the rushing attack after his big first quarter, but he had three yards across the final three quarter to finish with 152 yards and two TDs. Haight toted the rock 13 times and racked up 128 yards and two scores of his own for the Loggers as they totaled 420 yards on the ground as a team.
Wahkiakum (2-1) will look to get back on track next week as they travel to take on Toledo.