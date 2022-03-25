2B Baseball: Schultz throws one-hitter, Toledo run-rules MWP

MORTON — Rain forced it to come a few days late, but the Toledo baseball team put together a successful trip out near the mountains Friday, beating Morton-White Pass 10-0 in six innings.

Sophomore Caiden Schultz starred in all areas for the Riverhawks. On the hill, he tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing one hit, striking out 12 batters, not issuing a single free pass, and doing it all in just 69 pitches.

“He worked very efficiently, didn’t play around with the batters and went right after them,” Toledo coach Mack Gaul said. “That’s exactly what we preach to him, especially with the new pitch count rules.”

Schultz had a perfect first trip through the T-Wolve lineup before giving up a leadoff single in the bottom of the fourth, but bounced back to retire nine straight to finish of the game.

At the plate, the sophomore put together a 2-for-3 outing with a double, two RBIs, a walk, and a run scored, and on the bases, he added a pair of stolen bases to his final line.

Schultz was the third part of a huge game for the middle third of the Toledo order; he and Geoffrey Glass and Carson Gould before him combined to go 7-for-10 with six runs scored and seven driven in. At the bottom of the lineup, Rayder Stemkoski went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Of the Riverhawks’ 11 hits, five were doubles.

“We put the ball in the gap, put the ball over the outfielders heads,” Gaul said.”It was good to start hitting some extra-base hits.”

Toledo jumped on MWP early, plating three runs in the top of the first inning and two more in the second. That ended up being more than enough for Schultz to work with, but the Riverhawks went back to scoring late — with two runs in the top of the fifth and three in the sixth — to hit the 10-run difference and shorten the game.

Toledo (2-1) was set to face Ilwaco at home Saturday.

