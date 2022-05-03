2B/2A Football: McDonald leaves Kalama football for new opportunity with Woodland

Sean McDonald is going to be learning a lot of new faces and shaking a lot of hands in the next few weeks, and if he wants to make a punchy impression all he has to do is slip his three championship rings onto his right paw before those meet and greets get started.

On Monday what had been rumored for weeks became official: McDonald is leaving Kalama for Woodland where he will be able to teach physical education while also taking over as head honcho of the Beavers’ football program.

“It’s kind of like an open PE program deal where I get to go in and help them make something new,” McDonald said on Tuesday. “Anywhere you go where they have the same vision and they want the football coach in the weight room and working with the kids, that’s a good place to be.”

Trading in his black and orange wardrobe for black and green wasn’t a decision that McDonald made lightly. And with four appearances in the 2B football State title game over the last half decade to go with an overall record of 67-14 and that trio of aforementioned championship rings, there’s plenty of good memories he’ll be leaving behind on the big hill overlooking the Columbia River.

“It was definitely emotional, especially being from Kalama, these are my people,” McDonald said. “There’s never a good time to leave. The group of kids coming through is definitely a talented group, but I think they understood my goals.”

Kalama athletic director Kevin Wright said he was not altogether surprised by Monday’s development, noting that the rumor mills have been working overtime in south Cowlitz County over the last fortnight.

“I had heard rumors that he was applying and honestly they’d be crazy not to look at him,” Wright said Tuesday.

Wright added that perhaps McDonald’s greatest strength is his ability to listen to his players and let that input help guide the direction of the team.

“He listened to players and said, ‘Hey, give me some ideas.” And then he took those ideas and turned it into a championship team,” Wright said. “He let them have a voice and he got buy-in because of it.”

As for the Woodland athletic community, they couldn’t be happier to help McDonald move the eight miles south from Chinook country to Beaver territory. McDonald will step in to replace former head coach Mike Woodward who left Woodland in February in order to accept the head job at his alma mater in Battle Ground.

“(McDonald’s) record speaks for itself, but it's about more than that for us. He is a high character person that truly cares about his athletes and students,” Woodland athletic director Paul Huddleston wrote in an email Monday. “He obviously knows what it takes to be competitive at a high level in high school football and we're excited that he'll be bringing that to Woodland

After so much success on the gridiron with the Chinooks, McDonald said it’s impossible to pick out one moment or group of players who stand out above the rest. After playing in four straight State championship games and making a habit out of throttling league opponents week in and week out, it’s all together understandable that the good times have begun to pile up for McDonald and company.

“There’s been so many good guys it would be tough to nail one down… Every championship group had their own differences and traits,” McDonald said. “It’s been a great seven years. It’s a very tight knit community. Kalama has been great to me. Helped me grow as an educator and helped me grow so much as a coach.”

McDonald says he’s already been working on filling out his assistant coaching staff and noted that spring football for the Beavers will begin June 1. Two weeks later he’ll begin taking his new squad north to Tumwater to play in a series of scrimmages.

Those test battles on the home turf of the T-Birds will help to get McDonald and his Beavers up to speed with what to expect at the upper end of the 2A ranks.

“It’s a fun league to look at, a lot of different offenses and defenses and it’ll be fun to see if we can get out there and compete with some of the big teams,” McDonald said.

Again, the powers that be in Woodland saw the opportunity to lure McDonald away from Kalama to the school and stadium beside Dike Road as a win-win for the community that will benefit students and athletes alike.

“He brings not only a passion for football but also strength and conditioning, which makes him a perfect fit for what we are trying to do here within our athletic program,” Huddleston said. "This is a great opportunity for us to take both our football and PE programs to new heights and we are extremely excited to be adding Sean to our team."

Back in Kalama, the Chinooks are now in the opening stages of their own coaching search, and Wright is hopeful they’ll be able to hold interviews in the next couple of weeks so that they’ve got their new coach in place prior to the summer workout period.

“The program has a good reputation and I think people are going to want to be a part of that,” Wright said. “We’ve graduated some really great guys but our cupboards are not bare.”

