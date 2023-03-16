CASTLE ROCK — Ilwaco saw three different players net goals in a 3-0 win over Castle Rock to open its season, Wednesday.

Wyse Mulinix tallied the first marker for the Fishermen in the 11th minute and Ilwaco took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The Fishermen tacked on two more goals in the second half as Tristan Katelnikoff scored in minute 53 from a nice feed from Mulinix. Then Codey Brown added a late goal in the 79th minute off a pass from Katelnikoff.

Ilwaco’s goalie Evan Brown finished with six saves.

Ilwaco (1-0 overall) heads to Winlock on Saturday at 2 p.m.