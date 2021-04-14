2A Tennis roundup: Lumberjills swept by River

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long girls tennis team got swept for the second time down south, but coach Rally Wallace had reason to be optimistic after the Lumberjills’ 6-0 loss to Columbia River in 2A Greater St. Helens League play on Wednesday.

“We definitely had improved play from yesterday and I thought the girls competed hard,” he said.

Shayla Nguyen was the only Lumberjill to take a set on the day, losing to Aubrey Burnham 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.

Filling out the rest of the singles matches, Emily Anderson lost to Ari Domniti 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1, and Sarah Tran lost 6-3, 6-3 to Annabella Madrigal at No. 2.

In doubles, R.A. Long’s No. 3 duo of Jetzibe Rocha and Skyllar Estill was the only one to take a game, losing 6-1, 6-1. Both the No. 1 team of Malea Alexander and Reagan Gooselin and the No. 2 pair of Malea Ball and Madie McCoy lost 6-0, 6-0.

R.A. Long is scheduled to play at Ridgefield on Friday.

Monarchs beat Bay

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris won five of its six matches against Hudson's Bay on Wednesday, beating the Eagles 5-1.