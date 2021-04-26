2A Tennis roundup: Lumberjills and Monarchs both notch wins

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long girls tennis team earned a win in its penultimate match of the season, earning two victories in both singles and doubles play to beat Hudson’s Bay 4-2.

The Lumberjills’ top doubles pair of Sarah Tran and Malea Ball won their opening set 6-1 and went up 4-1 in the second before dropping five straight to fall behind to Hudson’s Bay’s Claire Garrow and Ashley Lezama. Ball and Tran got back in form just in time to force a tiebreaker, which they took easily to cap off a 6-1, 7-6 (1) win to wrap up the team victory for the Jills.

R.A. Long also won at No. 3 doubles, with Mariah Bergquist and Maddie McCoy earning a 6-1, 6-3 victory. Reagan Gosselin and Audrey Zdunich lost 6-2, 6-1 in their No. 2 doubles match.

In singles, Melea Alexander beat Madison McMillan 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2, and Shayla Nguyen flipped that score to win at No. 3, beating Paige Evans 6-2, 6-0.

Emily Anderson, still battling a hamstring injury from last week, lost her No. 1 singles match in three sets 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

R.A. Long (4-5) is slated to wrap up its regular season at home against Washougal on Wednesday.

Monarchs down Trappers