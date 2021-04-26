2A Tennis roundup: Lumberjills and Monarchs both notch wins

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long girls tennis team earned a win in its penultimate match of the season, earning two victories in both singles and doubles play to beat Hudson’s Bay 4-2.
The Lumberjills’ top doubles pair of Sarah Tran and Malea Ball won their opening set 6-1 and went up 4-1 in the second before dropping five straight to fall behind to Hudson’s Bay’s Claire Garrow and Ashley Lezama. Ball and Tran got back in form just in time to force a tiebreaker, which they took easily to cap off a 6-1, 7-6 (1) win to wrap up the team victory for the Jills.
R.A. Long also won at No. 3 doubles, with Mariah Bergquist and Maddie McCoy earning a 6-1, 6-3 victory. Reagan Gosselin and Audrey Zdunich lost 6-2, 6-1 in their No. 2 doubles match.
In singles, Melea Alexander beat Madison McMillan 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2, and Shayla Nguyen flipped that score to win at No. 3, beating Paige Evans 6-2, 6-0.
Emily Anderson, still battling a hamstring injury from last week, lost her No. 1 singles match in three sets 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.
R.A. Long (4-5) is slated to wrap up its regular season at home against Washougal on Wednesday.
Monarchs down Trappers
The Mark Morris girls tennis team swept the doubles matches and took two in singles to beat Fort Vancouver 5-1.
Maddy Hetland was “lights-out” at No. 1 singles, according to coach Ryan Smith, in a 6-1, 6-3 win over Gillian Snyder. Behind her at No. 3, Peyton Blondin beat Jozie Nuno 6-0, 6-2. The Trappers’ lone win came at No. 2 singles, where Mariah Roseman fell to Mikaela Standard 6-1, 6-1.
Meanwhile, the Monarchs cleaned up in doubles. Emma Johnson and Chloe Swanstrom had the easiest time, winning their No. 3 match 6-3, 6-1. Eli Weber and Taylor Wilkinson needed one extra game at No. 1, winning 6-0, 7-5. At No. 2, Brooklyn Schlecht and Madison Noel needed a tiebreaker and an extra set, but wrapped up the good day for the Monarchs with a 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-4 win.