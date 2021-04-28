 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2A Tennis roundup: Jills swept by Panthers to end regular season
0 comments
alert
2A Tennis

2A Tennis roundup: Jills swept by Panthers to end regular season

{{featured_button_text}}
Tennis ball stock

A tennis ball sits on the court at R.A. Long High School.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

R.A. Long took more games than it did in its first go-around against Washougal earlier this season, but still couldn’t quite come away with any set wins, falling 6-0 in six sweeps to the Panthers.

“I was very happy with all the girls as they battled throughout the match,” R.A. Long coach Rally Wallace said.

Emily Anderson lost 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles to Sam Klopman. Malea Alexander fell to Merritt Jones 6-0, 6-2 at second singles, and Audrey Zdunich lost at No. 3 to Avery Berg 6-3, 6-2.

In doubles, the No. 2 pair of Shayla Nguyen and Reagan Gosselin had the best outing, falling 6-3, 6-3. At No. 1, Sarah Tran and Malea Ball lost 6-1, 6-2, and at No. 3, Maddie McCoy and Mariah Bergquist lost 6-2, 6-0.

Next up for the Lumberjills will be the 2A Greater St. Helens League tournament over the weekend at Ridgefield.

Monarchs swept by River

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris found itself with a tough draw to end the regular season, and came back north with a 6-0 loss to Columbia River.

In singles, Maddy Hetland lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1, Mariah Roseman fell 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2, and Peyton Blondin lost 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 .

The doubles pairs didn’t have any easier go of it, either. Emma Johnson and Chloe Swanstrom’s pairing at No. 3 lost 6-1, 6-3, but the No. 2 duo of Brooklyn Schlecht and Madison Noel lost 6-0, 6-0, and at No. 1, Ellie Weber and Taylor Wilkinson fell 6-0, 6-1.

Mark Morris finished the season at 6-4, to come in fourth in the 2A GSHL.

“The girls improved tremendously,” Mark Morris coach Ryan Smith said. “I’m really proud of how well they played.”

Now, like the Lumberjills, the Monarchs are set to enter the shortened postseason.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News