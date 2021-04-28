2A Tennis roundup: Jills swept by Panthers to end regular season

R.A. Long took more games than it did in its first go-around against Washougal earlier this season, but still couldn’t quite come away with any set wins, falling 6-0 in six sweeps to the Panthers.

“I was very happy with all the girls as they battled throughout the match,” R.A. Long coach Rally Wallace said.

Emily Anderson lost 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles to Sam Klopman. Malea Alexander fell to Merritt Jones 6-0, 6-2 at second singles, and Audrey Zdunich lost at No. 3 to Avery Berg 6-3, 6-2.

In doubles, the No. 2 pair of Shayla Nguyen and Reagan Gosselin had the best outing, falling 6-3, 6-3. At No. 1, Sarah Tran and Malea Ball lost 6-1, 6-2, and at No. 3, Maddie McCoy and Mariah Bergquist lost 6-2, 6-0.

Next up for the Lumberjills will be the 2A Greater St. Helens League tournament over the weekend at Ridgefield.

Monarchs swept by River

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris found itself with a tough draw to end the regular season, and came back north with a 6-0 loss to Columbia River.

In singles, Maddy Hetland lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1, Mariah Roseman fell 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2, and Peyton Blondin lost 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 .