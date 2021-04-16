 Skip to main content
2A tennis roundup: Jills beat the heat and the Spudders
alert

Tennis ball stock

A tennis ball sits on the court at R.A. Long High School.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

RIDGEFIELD — The R.A. Long girls tennis team ended its week on a winning note and in the heat, beating Ridgefield 4-2 for its second victory of the season.

The Lumberjills’ top doubles pair of Malea Ball and Reagan Gooselin won a long, ground-out three-setter after dropping a close second set. Their third was even closer, with the Jills’ two winning in a tiebreaker 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7-3).

“They showed great grit and mental toughness,” coach Rally Wallace said. “They could have easily cashed it in, in the hot weather while on the road.”

Behind them, R.A. Long’s No. 2 pair of Mariah Bergquist and Madie McCoy made much shorter work of their opponents, rolling to a 6-1, 6-1 win.

The Lumberjills added a pair of two-set singles wins, with Emily Anderson beating Sophia Melville 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1, and Shayla Nguyen holding off JoJo Hughes 6-0, 6-4.

Both of Ridgefield’s wins came in three-set fashion as the Jills fought for every point. Sarah Tran took her her first set at No. 2 singles, but ended up losing 5-7, 6-1, 6-3. At No. 3 doubles, Jetzibe Rocha and Skyllar Estill lost in a third-set tiebreaker, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5).

R.A. Long (2-3) is set to play next at Fort Vancouver on Monday.

Monarchs shut out by Hawks

Mark Morris couldn’t get a match to break its way Friday at home, losing 6-0 to Hockinson.

The Monarchs’ No. 1 doubles pairing of Ellie Weber and Taylor Wilkinson took Mark Morris’ lone set win of the day, but fell in three 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Behind them at No. 2, Brooklyn Schlecht and Madison Noel played two tightly-contested sets but fell in both, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3). Emma Johnson and Chloe Swenstrom lost 6-0, 6-4 at No. 3 doubles.

The Hawks also swept all of the singles matches. Peyton Blondin lost 6-2, 6-4 to Madison Dyer in the top slot, Maddy Hetland lost 6-1, 6-3 to Ella Meier at No. 2, and Mariah Roseman lost 6-4, 6-0 to Delaney Chappelle at No. 3.

Mark Morris is scheduled to play at Ridgefield on Monday.

