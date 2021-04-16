2A tennis roundup: Jills beat the heat and the Spudders

RIDGEFIELD — The R.A. Long girls tennis team ended its week on a winning note and in the heat, beating Ridgefield 4-2 for its second victory of the season.

The Lumberjills’ top doubles pair of Malea Ball and Reagan Gooselin won a long, ground-out three-setter after dropping a close second set. Their third was even closer, with the Jills’ two winning in a tiebreaker 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7-3).

“They showed great grit and mental toughness,” coach Rally Wallace said. “They could have easily cashed it in, in the hot weather while on the road.”

Behind them, R.A. Long’s No. 2 pair of Mariah Bergquist and Madie McCoy made much shorter work of their opponents, rolling to a 6-1, 6-1 win.

The Lumberjills added a pair of two-set singles wins, with Emily Anderson beating Sophia Melville 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1, and Shayla Nguyen holding off JoJo Hughes 6-0, 6-4.

Both of Ridgefield’s wins came in three-set fashion as the Jills fought for every point. Sarah Tran took her her first set at No. 2 singles, but ended up losing 5-7, 6-1, 6-3. At No. 3 doubles, Jetzibe Rocha and Skyllar Estill lost in a third-set tiebreaker, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5).

R.A. Long (2-3) is set to play next at Fort Vancouver on Monday.