2A Tennis: Monarchs swept by River
2A Tennis: Monarchs swept by River

Tennis ball stock

A tennis ball sits on the court at R.A. Long High School.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris girls tennis team wasn’t able to take a set from Columbia River on Monday as the Monarchs were swept 6-0 with every match being decided in two frames.

Emily Williams had the closest match of the day for Mark Morris at No. 3 singles, falling to Audrey Bornham 6-2, 6-2. Ahead of her, Madelyn Hetland lost to Ari Domniti 6-0, 6-1, and Chloe Swanstrom fell to Annabella Madrigal 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, the top Mark Morris duo of Ellie Weber and Taylor Wilkinson lost 6-2, 6-0, the No. 2 pair of Brooklyn Schlecht and Madison Noel lost 6-1, 6-1, and the No. 3 team of Peyton Blondin and Mariah Roseman lost 6-0, 6-2.

Mark Morris is scheduled to play at Hudson’s Bay on Wednesday.

