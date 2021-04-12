2A Tennis: Monarchs swept by River

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris girls tennis team wasn’t able to take a set from Columbia River on Monday as the Monarchs were swept 6-0 with every match being decided in two frames.
Emily Williams had the closest match of the day for Mark Morris at No. 3 singles, falling to Audrey Bornham 6-2, 6-2. Ahead of her, Madelyn Hetland lost to Ari Domniti 6-0, 6-1, and Chloe Swanstrom fell to Annabella Madrigal 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, the top Mark Morris duo of Ellie Weber and Taylor Wilkinson lost 6-2, 6-0, the No. 2 pair of Brooklyn Schlecht and Madison Noel lost 6-1, 6-1, and the No. 3 team of Peyton Blondin and Mariah Roseman lost 6-0, 6-2.
Mark Morris is scheduled to play at Hudson’s Bay on Wednesday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Josh Kirshenbaum
Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.