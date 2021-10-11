 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2A Tennis: Mark Morris dropped by Ridgefield
0 comments
editor's pick

2A Tennis: Mark Morris dropped by Ridgefield

{{featured_button_text}}
Tennis balls stock

A basket of tennis balls sits in the grass at R.A. Long high school.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

Mark Morris picked up two wins in Singles matches against Ridgefield on Monday, but that was all they could muster as they fell to the Spudders 4-2 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League match.

Mark Morris’ Austin Lomax took down Conner Williams 6-1, 6-4 in a No. 2 singles match to give the Monarchs a win. Anthony Roseman picked up the other win for the Monarchs 6-3, 6-2 over Ridgefield’s Aidan Moses.

R.A. Long can’t match Columbia River

VANCOUVER — R.A. Long managed to win just one match against Columbia River on Monday as the Rapids downed the Lumberjacks 5-1 in a 2A GSHL matchup.

The No. 2 doubles squad comprised of Aiden McCoy and Jamison Perkins picked up the lone win in a tightly-contested match against Columbia River’s Fuller Beyer and Trent Sarvela. The Jack duo fought to win 7-5, 6-3 to avoid the shutout.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MM to retire Baker’s number
Preps+

MM to retire Baker’s number

Before the Mark Morris football team takes on Hockinson next Friday, the Monarchs will be holding a ceremony to retire Keigan Baker’s No. 22 jersey.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News