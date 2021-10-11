2A Tennis: Mark Morris dropped by Ridgefield

Mark Morris picked up two wins in Singles matches against Ridgefield on Monday, but that was all they could muster as they fell to the Spudders 4-2 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League match.

Mark Morris’ Austin Lomax took down Conner Williams 6-1, 6-4 in a No. 2 singles match to give the Monarchs a win. Anthony Roseman picked up the other win for the Monarchs 6-3, 6-2 over Ridgefield’s Aidan Moses.

R.A. Long can’t match Columbia River

VANCOUVER — R.A. Long managed to win just one match against Columbia River on Monday as the Rapids downed the Lumberjacks 5-1 in a 2A GSHL matchup.

The No. 2 doubles squad comprised of Aiden McCoy and Jamison Perkins picked up the lone win in a tightly-contested match against Columbia River’s Fuller Beyer and Trent Sarvela. The Jack duo fought to win 7-5, 6-3 to avoid the shutout.

