2A Tennis: Jumbled Mark Morris lineup wins sequel against R.A. Long

“They played real well together,” Smith said. “It looked like they had played together before, but they haven’t even played together in practice.”

In singles play, the Monarchs got a quick win from Maddy Hetland, who beat Shayla Nguyen 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2. At No. 3 singles, Mark Morris’ Emily Williams found herself in a marathon match with Audrey Zdunich, with the freshman Lumberjill keeping everything in play and extending rallies as long as possible. Eventually, Williams — who had been the Monarchs’ top JV singles player for much of the season — was able to put her opponent away and give Mark Morris the match with a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win.

“It’s just about being consistent,” Smith said. “We talked about which balls to attack and which ones to put back into play. One of the things Emily did a lot better in the second set than she did in the second half of the first set was she stayed more patient, and then she went after the balls we call ‘green balls’ — balls that are better to attack.”

R.A. Long coach Rally Wallace also had to mix up his lineup due to an absence and player requests. Wallace came away happy with the result from his freshman at No. 3, Zdunich, who was playing singles for just the second time ever. He was also pleased with the play of her cousin two courts over in the No. 1 match, freshman Emily Anderson.