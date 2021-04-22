2A Tennis: Jumbled Mark Morris lineup wins sequel against R.A. Long

The Mark Morris and R.A. Long girls tennis teams that met up Thursday looked a fair bit different than the two sides that played in the distant past known as March, but the end result was nearly the same, with the Monarchs defending their home clay with a 4-2 win.
With a couple of key pieces missing on both sides, both coaches had to mix up their lineups for the rivalry affair. For the Monarchs, Ryan Smith had to move pieces around in all three doubles matches, but his side still came away with two of the three points in that half of the day's action.
“That’s one thing about the girls that we have: we’re reasonably deep,” Smith said.
With one half of his top duo out, Smith opted to prioritize familiarity, moving his No. 2 duo of Madison Noel and Brooklyn Schlecht up together to the No. 1 slot.
The pair — both in their first season of playing tennis, and getting their first No. 1 action of the season — made quick work of R.A. Long’s Sarah Tran and Malea Ball, winning 6-0, 6-0.
“They looked good,” Smith said. “They’re athletic girls, and they’re real competitive.”
Behind those two, Smith moved junior Taylor Wilkinson — who normally plays at No. 1 doubles — down to No. 2, and brought sophomore Chloe Swanstrom — playing in just her third varsity match — up from No. 3 to join her for the first time ever. And the new pair didn't disappoint, beating Raegan Gosselin and Jetzibe Rocha in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1.
“They played real well together,” Smith said. “It looked like they had played together before, but they haven’t even played together in practice.”
In singles play, the Monarchs got a quick win from Maddy Hetland, who beat Shayla Nguyen 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2. At No. 3 singles, Mark Morris’ Emily Williams found herself in a marathon match with Audrey Zdunich, with the freshman Lumberjill keeping everything in play and extending rallies as long as possible. Eventually, Williams — who had been the Monarchs’ top JV singles player for much of the season — was able to put her opponent away and give Mark Morris the match with a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win.
“It’s just about being consistent,” Smith said. “We talked about which balls to attack and which ones to put back into play. One of the things Emily did a lot better in the second set than she did in the second half of the first set was she stayed more patient, and then she went after the balls we call ‘green balls’ — balls that are better to attack.”
R.A. Long coach Rally Wallace also had to mix up his lineup due to an absence and player requests. Wallace came away happy with the result from his freshman at No. 3, Zdunich, who was playing singles for just the second time ever. He was also pleased with the play of her cousin two courts over in the No. 1 match, freshman Emily Anderson.
“I’m expecting those two cousins to be big-time players for me next year,” Wallace said.
Anderson, who played her match with one leg heavily taped up after pulling a hamstring Wednesday against Hockinson, did what she’s done all season, keeping rallies alive and grinding out point after point in a 6-0, 6-4 win over Mariah Roseman.
“She gutted it out,” Wallace said “She had a good first set, and then the other girl started coming on, but she hung in there and got the job done. A great effort for her as well. She’s had a great season. She’s probably the biggest surprise of the team this year.”
The Lumberjills got their other point all the way on the other end of the card, with their No. 3 doubles team of Maddie McCoy and Mariah Bergquist beating Emma Johnson and Jamaica Atad 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Despite the overall score, Wallace was happy with his young team’s performance. The perspective only gets better when compared to what the Jills looked like on the court against the Monarchs nearly one month ago.
“It’s not about the score,” he said. “What I see right now is so much development and so much growth. (They’ve) come a long ways, and (they’re) way better than (they) were at the beginning.”
Both Mark Morris and R.A. Long are scheduled to be back in action next Monday, with the Monarchs hosting Fort Vancouver and the Jills playing at Hudson’s Bay.