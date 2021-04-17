2A soccer roundup: Lumberjacks come back to take out Hudson's Bay on penalties

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long boys soccer team found itself down late at Hudson’s Bay on Saturday, but the Lumberjacks came back to tie the game at 1-1 before winning outright on penalty kicks.

“While we didn’t play our best, we did respond appropriately after going down a goal late in the match,” coach Max Anderson said. “The boys can be proud.”

The R.A. Long offense had gone four straight halves without scoring a goal — going back to the second half of the Lumberjacks’ season-opening loss to Ridgefield — before Manny Alvarez took possession at the top of the 18-yard box, made a man miss, and slotted a shot in far-post to tie the match up.

From then on, the momentum shifted squarely in R.A. Long’s favor for the last 10 minutes of the second half and all of extra time. Still, the Lumberjacks couldn’t bury the go-ahead goal, sending the game to the spot.

In the shootout Juan Reyes, Alvarez, Jaime Orozco, and Manny Rodriguez all put their shots home, while two Hudson’s Bay misses gave R.A. Long the win.

R.A. Long (2-1) is scheduled to welcome Columbia River to Longview Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.

Beavers hang six on Hawks