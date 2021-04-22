 Skip to main content
2A soccer roundup: Beavers hold on to beat Jacks; Monarchs lose to Rapids
2A soccer roundup: Beavers hold on to beat Jacks; Monarchs lose to Rapids

Eber Navarrete Mark Morris soccer

Mark Morris keeper Eber Navarrete scoops up a cross from the wing in the Monarchs' loss to Hudson's Bay on April 20 at Northlake Field.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

Woodland scored two goals in the first half, and that turned out to be just enough as the Beavers weathered a storm from R.A. Long in the second 40 minutes, Thursday, to ride out a 2-1 win in 2A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer action at Longview Memorial Stadium.

Woodland took the lead on a bit of a fluke in the opening half, when an R.A. Long defender in the penalty area got caught looking into the evening sun and lost track of the ball in the air, inadvertently getting in its way as it fell in to his arm. The Beavers converted the resulting penalty kick, then added a second right before halftime to go into the break with a 2-0 advantage.

R.A. Long’s offense started to gel more in the second half, and the Lumberjacks finally drew one back when Toby Chavez cleaned up a shot by Eric Martinez that had clanged off the crossbar.

Try as they might, though that ended up being all the Jacks would be able to get on the day.

R.A. Long (2-3) and Woodland (4-2) are both scheduled to be back in action next Wednesday, with the Lumberjacks playing at Washougal and the Beavers coming back to Longview to face Mark Morris.

Monarchs blanked by Rapids

VANCOUVER — The league leaders were just too much for Mark Morris on Thursday, as Columbia River came away with a 6-0 result.

The Monarchs’ defense held firm for the best part of the opening 25 minutes, but then the dam burst as the Rapids washed through with three goals in five minutes, starting in the 27th.

Columbia River added two more goals in the second half.

Mark Morris continued in the final 40 minutes to get on the board offensively, with coach Chris Toms pointing to Tristin Evans as leading the charge, but the Monarchs couldn’t quite get a chance and convert it.

“I was pleased with the effort and hustle in the second half,” Toms said.

Eber Navarrete stopped 25 of the 31 shots on target the Rapids fired at hit in goal for the Monarchs.

Mark Morris (0-5) is scheduled to welcome Hockinson to Northlake Field on Monday.

