2A soccer roundup: Beavers hold on to beat Jacks; Monarchs lose to Rapids

Woodland scored two goals in the first half, and that turned out to be just enough as the Beavers weathered a storm from R.A. Long in the second 40 minutes, Thursday, to ride out a 2-1 win in 2A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer action at Longview Memorial Stadium.

Woodland took the lead on a bit of a fluke in the opening half, when an R.A. Long defender in the penalty area got caught looking into the evening sun and lost track of the ball in the air, inadvertently getting in its way as it fell in to his arm. The Beavers converted the resulting penalty kick, then added a second right before halftime to go into the break with a 2-0 advantage.

R.A. Long’s offense started to gel more in the second half, and the Lumberjacks finally drew one back when Toby Chavez cleaned up a shot by Eric Martinez that had clanged off the crossbar.

Try as they might, though that ended up being all the Jacks would be able to get on the day.

R.A. Long (2-3) and Woodland (4-2) are both scheduled to be back in action next Wednesday, with the Lumberjacks playing at Washougal and the Beavers coming back to Longview to face Mark Morris.

