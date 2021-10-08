2A Soccer: Ridgefield downs R.A. Long on penalties again

The duo proved up to the task, as the Jills held Ridgefield scoreless through the first half, and Wallace is excited about what that means for the program moving forward.

“They are some absolutely amazing defenders that are going to carry us for a couple more years,” he said. “They’re allowing our offense to continue to thrive.”

The Jills got on the board first in the 42nd minute when Emily Anderson got a foot on the ball as it bounced around the box and chipped it over the keeper’s head to put the Jills up 1-0.

After Ridgefield answered, Kathryn Chapin continued her strong season with another goal to put the Jills back on top with just over 10 minutes to play. The new game plan had worked to perfection as it was the Jills who were applying the pressure.

“We were able to get forward quicker, we were able to get forward more often, so instead of hanging on for dear life, we were thriving and we were scoring goals,” Wallace said.

All RAL had to do was hold that lead — and they nearly did. The Spudders found the equalizer deep into stoppage time, just before the final whistle and after the clock on the scoreboard had stopped ticking.