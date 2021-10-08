2A Soccer: Ridgefield downs R.A. Long on penalties again

In their first matchup of the season, R.A. Long and Ridgefield went scoreless through regulation and overtime before the Spudders beat the Lumberjills on penalty kicks. On Thursday, the Jills switched up their game plan and controlled the game, forcing Ridgefield to play catch up most of the way.
But the Spudders did catch up, and after tying 2-2 in regulation, the Jills went down on penalties once again.
“Our girls put up an amazing fight tonight,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said.
After Audrey Zdunich, one of RAL’s leading scorers and an important cog in the Jills’ offense, went down with an injury early in the first half, the Jills stayed the course and stuck to their game plan.
“The first time we played Ridgefield, we brought our wings back to help and I think we realized we don’t need our wings to drop, we just need to make sure that we have our fullbacks recognizing what their roles are and they recognized and they shut them down,” Wallace said.
Two freshmen, Olivia Durret and Ellie Jones were given big roles on the backline, and both stepped up to bolster the Jills on defense while the offense wasn’t forced to suffer without its wings.
“Olivia and Ellie are two freshman fullbacks who played amazing games,” Wallace said. “They locked down two of the best wingers in this league for 80 minutes.”
The duo proved up to the task, as the Jills held Ridgefield scoreless through the first half, and Wallace is excited about what that means for the program moving forward.
“They are some absolutely amazing defenders that are going to carry us for a couple more years,” he said. “They’re allowing our offense to continue to thrive.”
The Jills got on the board first in the 42nd minute when Emily Anderson got a foot on the ball as it bounced around the box and chipped it over the keeper’s head to put the Jills up 1-0.
After Ridgefield answered, Kathryn Chapin continued her strong season with another goal to put the Jills back on top with just over 10 minutes to play. The new game plan had worked to perfection as it was the Jills who were applying the pressure.
“We were able to get forward quicker, we were able to get forward more often, so instead of hanging on for dear life, we were thriving and we were scoring goals,” Wallace said.
All RAL had to do was hold that lead — and they nearly did. The Spudders found the equalizer deep into stoppage time, just before the final whistle and after the clock on the scoreboard had stopped ticking.
After scoreless overtime periods, the Spudders beat the Jills 3-1 on PKs to secure the win.
R.A. Long (7-3) will look to bounce back against Washougal on Tuesday.
Eagles come back to beat Beavers
WOODLAND — Two second-half goals doomed the Woodland girls soccer team in a 2-1 loss to Hudson’s Bay at home on Thursday.
The Beavers went into the halftime break up 1-0 thanks to a Hayley Summers goal off an assist from Elen Bebrova.
The Eagles came back to level things up in the second half, though, and then took the lead for good to steal the result.
Sophia Speranza had five saves in net for the Beavers.
Woodland (1-9) will play Mark Morris at Northlake Elementary next Tuesday.