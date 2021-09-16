2A Soccer: R.A. Long shuts out Washougal

The R.A. Long Lumberjills got back to their winning ways on Thursday night with a shutout of Washougal to earn the Jills their first 2A Greater St. Helen’s League win of the season. Kathryn Chapin’s lone first half goal was enough to get the job done as the Jills walked away with a 1-0 win.
The first half was evenly matched, as both teams made runs at the goal, but Chapin took things upon herself. In the 13th minute, Chapin drove down the field weaving in-and-out of defenders until she was face-to-face with the Washougal goalkeeper. Chapin broke off the keeper, but her shot sailed just wide of the net.
But Chapin would get another shot.
Just six minutes later, Chapin broke ahead again and when faced with the keeper, she sent it off the far post and into the net to put the Jills ahead.
“She’s definitely one of our go-to weapons, so when we can see her through in space we definitely want to utilize that,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said of Chapin. “We saw some openings and we took some opportunities that were given to us.”
With offense at a premium, The Jills would have to hold off Panthers in order to get the win. To do so, the Jills would have to slow down Washougal’s Lauren Rabus.
“We effectively figured out their danger man quick and were pretty well able to neutralize her in the first half,” Wallace said referring to Rabus. “It was just tactical awareness I think that helped us out.”
Emily Anderson was tasked with helping corral Rabus as the Jills kept a defender fronted on her and put another right in front.
“Anderson was pressuring her the entire match, so hats off to her for neutralizing a really tough opponent,” Wallace said.
The Jills also kept the Panthers offense off the board thanks to some strong play in the net.
“Our goalkeeper, Kendra Chapin, came up with some really big saves in the second half…she came up clutch quite a few times,” Wallace said.
The Jills slowed the Washougal attack, but they were never able to gain extra breathing room on offense.
“I definitely wanted to see a couple more goals,” Wallace said. “We had some clear chances that went straight to the keeper, we had a few clear chances that went wide, but I think a lot of that comes down to the grind of the high school season.”
That grind is a result of four matches in the opening two weeks of the season, including a loss on penalty kicks against Ridgefield on Tuesday.
“We have a young squad and it is fatiguing,” Wallace said. “Especially the pressure that was felt in that really hostile environment down in Ridgefield. I could just tell that we weren’t quite recovered from that yet.”
The Jills weren’t as sharp as they had been in previous games and it showed in their finishing near the net, Wallace added.
In addition to the fatigue, injuries have also forced Wallace to shift his lineup around. Wallace mentioned Madison Fierst as a player who manned multiple spots in the game before leaving in the second half with an injury.
The grind and shifting lineups can confuse and break down teams, but the Jills have a long way to go this year and Wallace is confident they will handle whatever is thrown at them because of the way his players have bought into the Lumberjill system.
“They’re making it really easy on me, because there’s a lot that’s really going well in our program right now,” he said. “It’s at the point where we’ve got good veterans, we’ve got young players that have bought into the system and it’s really driving itself. It’s not difficult right now for me to keep their heads up.”
R.A. Long (3-1) will prepare for another GSHL matchup as they take on Hudson’s Bay next on Tuesday in Vancouver.