2A Soccer: R.A. Long shuts out Washougal

The R.A. Long Lumberjills got back to their winning ways on Thursday night with a shutout of Washougal to earn the Jills their first 2A Greater St. Helen’s League win of the season. Kathryn Chapin’s lone first half goal was enough to get the job done as the Jills walked away with a 1-0 win.

The first half was evenly matched, as both teams made runs at the goal, but Chapin took things upon herself. In the 13th minute, Chapin drove down the field weaving in-and-out of defenders until she was face-to-face with the Washougal goalkeeper. Chapin broke off the keeper, but her shot sailed just wide of the net.

But Chapin would get another shot.

Just six minutes later, Chapin broke ahead again and when faced with the keeper, she sent it off the far post and into the net to put the Jills ahead.

“She’s definitely one of our go-to weapons, so when we can see her through in space we definitely want to utilize that,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said of Chapin. “We saw some openings and we took some opportunities that were given to us.”

With offense at a premium, The Jills would have to hold off Panthers in order to get the win. To do so, the Jills would have to slow down Washougal’s Lauren Rabus.