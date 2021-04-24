2A Soccer: R.A. Long notches half dozen goals to drop Hockinson

HOCKINSON — R.A. Long got back to .500 on the season with a 6-2 win over Hockinson Friday night in 2A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer play.

The Lumberjacks took the Hawks to the woodshed early and often with five first half goals. The first of those scores came just two minutes into the contest when Eric Martinez set up Toby Chavez for a goal.

“Three minutes later freshman Jacob Isaacson pounced on a loose ball to double the lead,” R.A. Long coach Max Anderson said.

It turns out, Isaacson was just getting warmed up and 15 minutes later he took a pass from Manny Alvares and put in the net to put R.A. Long up 3-0. The Lumberjack scoring continued five minutes later when Ashton Mertes set up Jaimie Orozco for a goal.

But that wasn’t all for R.A. Long in the first half as Jaxon Lamb posted a score on an assist from Nick Pittsley just before the intermission to put the visitors up 5-0.

Twenty minutes after the referee’s whistle ended halftime Lamb booted another score for Mark Morris.

“He fought through several tackles, maintaining possession and finishing the opportunity,” Anderson said.