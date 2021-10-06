2A Soccer: R.A. Long dominates Woodland 6-0

Woodland managed to hold R.A. Long’s offense at bay for a bit in a 2A Greater St. Helens League match on Tuesday, but once the Lumberjills broke through, the floodgates opened and RAL picked up a 7-0 win.

“Tonight was a whole team effort,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said. “It took us a bit to find a rhythm against Woodland’s defense, but we found ways. A few different ways, actually.”

The Jills were held scoreless in the first 20 minutes, but they found the net on a goal from Audrey Zdunich, assisted by Chloe Yordy.

Then the Jills picked up the pace to slot three goals across the final 20 minutes of the first half. Kathryn Chapin scored in the 25th minute after Alice Anderson made the pass to open things up. Then it was Chapin who assisted Emily Anderson for a goal in the 29th minute before Yordy found Alice Anderson for a goal in the closing minutes of the half.

Chapin and Zdunich both found the net for their second goals in the second half before Ellie Jones closed out the scoring for the Jills on a direct kick in the 72nd minute.

“Our link up play was spot on at times, and I think I’m more happy that we had six assists than seven goals,” Wallace said.