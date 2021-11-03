2A Soccer: R.A. Long bounces back, blows out Black Hills

TUMWATER — After falling 2-0 to Tumwater in the District opener, R.A. Long bounced back with a vengeance and pummeled Black Hills 9-0 to keep the Lumberjills’ season and State aspirations alive on Tuesday night.
“Tonight’s match for us was pretty energizing, it was good,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said. “Tumwater was a pretty sloppy affair I think and it was good to see our sharpness back.”
Kathryn Chapin was unstoppable for the Jills, finishing with four goals on the match. Chapin got the high-scoring affair started quickly with a goal in just the second minute and the Jills never looked back.
Alice Anderson, who assisted Chapin on the first goal, slotted one home just three minutes later before Chapin added her second score just past the 10-minute mark for a hot start for the Jills.
“Black Hills did give us some space and some time, which as we know from this season, a little bit of space and time is a pretty good combination for us,” Wallace said. “It allows us to take a first touch, take a look and see what’s there. Our attack was firing on all cylinders tonight.”
The Jills took their 3-0 lead into half before erupting again in the second with six more scores. Chapin started the second half with back-to-back scores. Criselia Salas-Valencia added a score of her own before Anderson added her second goal of the match.
Audrey Zdunich got on the board late and Emily Ramirez-Chavez capped the big scoring night for the jill.
Chapin, Anderson and Zdunich have all been vital cogs in the RAL attack this season and they showed why on Tuesday as the trio had a hand in eight of the Jills’ nine scores.
“I t’s really nice to see our offensive core functioning really well,” Wallace said.
With their backs against the wall, intensity was key for the Jills in the big win.
“They understood that tonight was do or die,” Wallace said. “I think after looking at the Hockinson result against Black Hills, they kind of smelled blood in the water. I think they knew what they had to do.”
Wallace’s call to action before the match was answered by his team.
“Today pregame, I demanded some energy out of them and that’s exactly what they gave me,” he said. “I told them that at the end of the match. I said congratulations and I said thank you.”
Defensively, the Jills spread the Wolves and made it difficult for them to get any kind of look at the net. After facing heavy pressure against Tumwater, RAL goalkeeper Kendra Chapin needed just one save to preserve the shutout on Tuesday.
Madison Fierst and Olivia Durrett led the defensive effort on the back line.
“The two of them did a really good job,” Wallace said. “High energy, locking down the central attack. We really forced Black Hills, when they were on the attack, we forced them out wide. The middle wasn’t really an option for them.”
R.A. Long (11-7) still has their backs against the wall in an elimination game, but they also sit just one win away from the State Tournament. The only team standing in their way is Columbia River, who downed the Jills in both matchups this season. RAL will visit the Rapids on Thursday in Vancouver.
“We’ve had a lot of success this season and we’ve been looking at that this past week, kind of reflecting on the season,” Wallace said. “We’ve had a lot of strengths and I think if we play to our strength, play our game and continue to do what we do well and we show up to play, we can absolutely win this match.”