2A Soccer: R.A. Long bounces back, blows out Black Hills

TUMWATER — After falling 2-0 to Tumwater in the District opener, R.A. Long bounced back with a vengeance and pummeled Black Hills 9-0 to keep the Lumberjills’ season and State aspirations alive on Tuesday night.

“Tonight’s match for us was pretty energizing, it was good,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said. “Tumwater was a pretty sloppy affair I think and it was good to see our sharpness back.”

Kathryn Chapin was unstoppable for the Jills, finishing with four goals on the match. Chapin got the high-scoring affair started quickly with a goal in just the second minute and the Jills never looked back.

Alice Anderson, who assisted Chapin on the first goal, slotted one home just three minutes later before Chapin added her second score just past the 10-minute mark for a hot start for the Jills.

“Black Hills did give us some space and some time, which as we know from this season, a little bit of space and time is a pretty good combination for us,” Wallace said. “It allows us to take a first touch, take a look and see what’s there. Our attack was firing on all cylinders tonight.”