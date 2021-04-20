2A Soccer: Monarchs can't hold late lead, fall in PKs to Hudson's Bay

After playing its best half of the season, the Mark Morris boys soccer team saw a two-goal lead slip away over the final 40 minutes, before losing to Hudson’s Bay in a penalty shootout.

“We played a great first half, they played a great second half,” Chris Toms said. “That’s how it goes.”

The Eagles stayed on the front foot for most of the second half, as well as the two five-minute periods of extra time that followed. But the Monarchs’ back line did its best to firm, first with a two-goal lead, then up just one, then facing the reality of a golden goal scenario.

That effort sent the match to penalties, and with Eber Navarrete between the sticks, the Monarchs had to feel good about their situation. But from their first kick on, the Eagles put on a masterclass of spot-kicking, nailing all four of their attempts into the smallest of margins.

“They slotted every single one of those PKs,” Toms said. “Eber, there’s nothing he could have done to stop those. They put them in the perfect spot, every time.”