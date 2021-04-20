2A Soccer: Monarchs can't hold late lead, fall in PKs to Hudson's Bay

After playing its best half of the season, the Mark Morris boys soccer team saw a two-goal lead slip away over the final 40 minutes, before losing to Hudson’s Bay in a penalty shootout.
“We played a great first half, they played a great second half,” Chris Toms said. “That’s how it goes.”
The Eagles stayed on the front foot for most of the second half, as well as the two five-minute periods of extra time that followed. But the Monarchs’ back line did its best to firm, first with a two-goal lead, then up just one, then facing the reality of a golden goal scenario.
That effort sent the match to penalties, and with Eber Navarrete between the sticks, the Monarchs had to feel good about their situation. But from their first kick on, the Eagles put on a masterclass of spot-kicking, nailing all four of their attempts into the smallest of margins.
“They slotted every single one of those PKs,” Toms said. “Eber, there’s nothing he could have done to stop those. They put them in the perfect spot, every time.”
Krager Clark and Tristin Evans converted their shots to hold serve for the Monarchs, but then Armando Baeza-Dachtler put his high. With the match coming down to one attempt, Mark Morris sent up Noah Frasier, but the junior rushed his kick, getting halfway through his run-up before the referee had blown his whistle, then stuttering when the whistle finally came and scooping his shot over the crossbar.
“That’s PKs,” Toms said “All it takes is one little thing, and it all gets thrown off.”
Mark Morris got off to a dream start in the 13th minute, with Mykah Rivera-Caldwell taking the ball away from a defender at the top of Bay’s 18-yard box, holding up for a second, and blasting a shot from 12 yards out to put the Monarchs ahead.
Just as halftime approached, Mark Morris got a golden chance to double its lead, with the referee awarding a penalty kick to the Monarchs, much to the disbelief of the Hudson’s Bay bench. Clark stepped up to take care of the ensuing attempt and, just like he’d do again in the shootout, slotted a shot low to the keeper’s right, putting the hosts up 2-0 going into the break.
“It’s always been soccer lore, that a 2-0 lead is the worst lead to have,” Toms said. “Because it’s kind of that in-between, where you’re like, ‘Hey, we’re up two goals,’ so you relax a little bit. But two goals isn’t too hard to make up for the opposing team.”
For the Monarchs, it didn’t stay a two-goal lead for long.
In the 49th minute, the Eagles sent a long throw-in into the box, and after a few seconds of free-for-all, the ball escaped a scrum at the top of the area and rolled to Walter Beltran, who sent a low, right-footed shot across his body and past Navarrete to make it 2-1.
The visitors didn’t let up for the rest of the half, firing off nine shots to the hosts’ three in the second 40 minutes. As the clock wound down, the Monarchs defended for their lives, but just as the match went to stoppage time, one of Bay’s through balls finally found its target, with Fernando Barajas curling a shot with the outside of his foot that kept Navarrete rooted to his spot to tie the game up.
Down the stretch Hudson's Bay got one final golden chance and nearly won it in regulation, drawing a shot just wide of frame in stoppage time. That miss sent the match to extra time, where there were more cards shown than true chances.
Toms got the first card in the 82nd minute for dissent after Navarrete got body-checked on a long throw but no foul was given, and Ryan Robertson got one of his own two minutes later on a slide tackle that was a touch too rough.
“We didn’t make too many changes or anything as far as our lineup,” Toms said. "They came out hot, and they got us.”
Mark Morris (0-4) is slated to play at Columbia River on Thursday.