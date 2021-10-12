2A Soccer: Mark Morris thumps Woodland

Woodland (1-10-1) will be back on the pitch at home against Hockinson on Thursday.

R.A. Long falls to Washougal 4-0

WASHOUGAL — R.A. Long is in a different position than it has been all season. After dropping a tough game to Ridgefield on penalties last week, the Lumberjills were blanked in a 4-0 loss to Washougal on Tuesday, marking the first time they’ve lost back-to-back matches all year.

“We came out and we didn’t have the fire that they had,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said. “As a coach, to a certain extent, I have to put that on myself, because that’s a game that we should’ve made at least a lot closer.”

The Jills gave up just one goal in the first half on a nicely placed header off a corner kick by the Panthers. But the Jills couldn’t answer and Washougal broke down the gates with three goals in the second half to complete the lopsided game.

“I think Ridgefield rattled us in a couple different ways and I was hoping to respond better,” Wallace said. “So maybe this one will provide that wake up…it’s a wakeup call to me as well.”