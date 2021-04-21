2A Soccer: Lumberjacks sunk by Rapids

R.A. Long didn’t get the bounces they needed at Longview Memorial Stadium on Tuesday as they fell 4-0 to the newly renamed Columbia River Rapids in 2A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer play.

No matter what you call them, Columbia River has yet to lose this year and they stayed hot in The Planned City with a pair of goals in the first twenty minutes of action. Those goals were aided by several Lumberjacks miscues and the Rapids struck again for a third goal just before intermission.

The Jacks tightened up their defenses in the second half and held the Rapids scoreless for the first three dozen minutes after halftime. But Columbia River found some room down the stretch and posted their fourth and final goal in the 74th minute.

“The team competed well against a talented opponent - lots of positives to take away from the match,” R.A. Long coach Max Anderson said.

R.A. Long (2-2) is set to host Woodland at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Longview Memorial Stadium.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.