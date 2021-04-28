2A Soccer: Lumberjacks blank Panthers, Beaves blank Monarchs

WASHOUGAL — The R.A. Long boys soccer team led from start to finish, Tuesday, beating Washougal 2-0 behind a pair of goals from Jaime Orozco.
“We were finally able to play at full strength and it showed — lots of possession, creativity, composure, and confidence,” coach Max Anderson said. “It was our best performance of the season.”
Right out of the gate, the Lumberjacks were gifted a golden chance to score, with the Panthers getting whistled for handling in their own 18-yard box. Orozco stepped up for the ensuing penalty kick and slotted it home, giving the guests a 1-0 lead that turned out to be all they’d need.
R.A. Long stayed on the front foot for the rest of the half and created multiple scoring chances, but wouldn’t be able to hit the back of the net again and went into the break up one.
Orozco doubled the Jacks’ lead in the 60th minute with a strike from 25 yards out.
Juan Reyes kept the clean sheet for R.A. Long, in the Lumberjacks’ second shutout of the season.
R.A. Long (4-3) is scheduled to wrap up its regular season under the lights at Longview Memorial Stadium against Fort Vancouver.
Beavers bury Mark Morris
A slow start at the Northlake Field put the Monarchs in a hole they’d never escape, Thursday, as Woodland waltzed to a 5-0 win in 2A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer action.
“We played very flat in the first half and allowed four goals with very little development in the attack,” Mark Morris coach Chris Toms said.
Emmanuel Cruz got the Beavers’ offense going with a score that came off an assist from Riley Suomi. Gaige Pilot then put home the next two scores for the visitors and a goal late in the first half from Christian Cruz gave Woodland a 4-0 lead at the intermission.
In the second half Suomi got in on the scoring himself to push the score to its final tally of 5-0.
“We came out much stronger in the second half, only allowing one goal and created much more pressure on their defense,” Toms said.
The Monarchs’ head honcho came away pleased with the play of Anthony Roseman between the pipes in the second half. Toms also noted that Edgar Matias-Hernandez and Elmer Matias-Hernandez were standouts on defense.
Mark Morris (0-7) is scheduled to play at Washougal on Thursday for their season finale. Woodland (5-2) is slated to host Hudson’s Bay on Thursday to wrap up the regular season.