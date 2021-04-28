2A Soccer: Lumberjacks blank Panthers, Beaves blank Monarchs

WASHOUGAL — The R.A. Long boys soccer team led from start to finish, Tuesday, beating Washougal 2-0 behind a pair of goals from Jaime Orozco.

“We were finally able to play at full strength and it showed — lots of possession, creativity, composure, and confidence,” coach Max Anderson said. “It was our best performance of the season.”

Right out of the gate, the Lumberjacks were gifted a golden chance to score, with the Panthers getting whistled for handling in their own 18-yard box. Orozco stepped up for the ensuing penalty kick and slotted it home, giving the guests a 1-0 lead that turned out to be all they’d need.

R.A. Long stayed on the front foot for the rest of the half and created multiple scoring chances, but wouldn’t be able to hit the back of the net again and went into the break up one.

Orozco doubled the Jacks’ lead in the 60th minute with a strike from 25 yards out.

Juan Reyes kept the clean sheet for R.A. Long, in the Lumberjacks’ second shutout of the season.

R.A. Long (4-3) is scheduled to wrap up its regular season under the lights at Longview Memorial Stadium against Fort Vancouver.

Beavers bury Mark Morris