2A Soccer: Columbia River eliminates R.A. Long from Districts

VANCOUVER — As the R.A. Long soccer team cleared the field for the last time this season after falling 3-1 to Columbia River in a winner-to-State match on Thursday night, the Lumberjills had a chance to reflect on the success they’ve had this year.

They were a win shy of the State tournament, something not many RAL teams have been able to say throughout the school’s history.

“I think we look to the program, we look to our history and then we look to our future,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said. “I think this was only the fourth time maybe in school history that we’ve had a play-in to State.”

The Jills faced off with the Rapids, a 2A Greater St. Helens League foe, for the third time this season with a State berth on the line. And though the result was the same as the first two, the Jills were proud of their accomplishments.

The Rapids took control of the game early, slotting a goal in the ninth minute and adding a second score just a minute later. By the half, the Rapids extended the lead to 3-0 thanks to a header from Ava Lapinskas.