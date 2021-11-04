2A Soccer: Columbia River eliminates R.A. Long from Districts

VANCOUVER — As the R.A. Long soccer team cleared the field for the last time this season after falling 3-1 to Columbia River in a winner-to-State match on Thursday night, the Lumberjills had a chance to reflect on the success they’ve had this year.
They were a win shy of the State tournament, something not many RAL teams have been able to say throughout the school’s history.
“I think we look to the program, we look to our history and then we look to our future,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said. “I think this was only the fourth time maybe in school history that we’ve had a play-in to State.”
The Jills faced off with the Rapids, a 2A Greater St. Helens League foe, for the third time this season with a State berth on the line. And though the result was the same as the first two, the Jills were proud of their accomplishments.
The Rapids took control of the game early, slotting a goal in the ninth minute and adding a second score just a minute later. By the half, the Rapids extended the lead to 3-0 thanks to a header from Ava Lapinskas.
“The set pieces killed us,” Wallace said. “They got one off of a bit of disorganization, but they got two really clean goals off set pieces that we would be hard pressed to defend. They knew where the ball was going and they jumped on it.”
The Rapids had numerous opportunities to add to their lead in the second half, but Kendra Chapin was a warrior in the net for the Jills, refusing to allow anything past to give her team a shot at coming back as she worked her way into double-digit save numbers.
“She was making some saves that we were just asking ‘How did she do that?’” Wallace said. “Long range, close range, tight angle, tipping it up over the bars. It looked like at least a college if not a semi-pro or pro highlight reel.”
Wallace said Chapin’s role on the team has grown to the point where he called her “the heart of the team.”
“She was pumping up the girls before the match,” he said. “She’s definitely finding a leadership role as a sophomore, which is great. And then backing up her words as she gives everything.”
The Jills’ offensive looks at the net were few and far between all night. They had a few runs at the net in the first half, but nothing substantial and their opportunities dwindled further in the second half.
The Jills managed to slot one home just before the final whistle as Alice Anderson crossed one back to Kathryn Chapin for one last goal to cap the year for the Jills.
“That was perfect,” Wallace said. “That was the best ending to our season that I could’ve asked for.”
But make no mistakes, although their season ended on Thursday, this is just the beginning of the rise for the Lumberjills as a program.
RAL graduates just three seniors that played significant minutes this season, leaving them an opportunity to build off an already above-average year based off of RAL’s history.
“Nobody’s hanging their heads,” Wallace said. “Nobody’s questioning their commitment to this program. Nobody’s questioning their commitment to the girls next to them and I think they’re ready to come back strong.”
Wallace said that players were already questioning when they can get to work on next season in the postgame huddle, just minutes after their run ended.
There’s talent in the Jills’ returning core. Both the Chapin’s are just sophomores and Anderson is only a freshman. Audrey Zdunich, who was a force for opposing goalkeepers early in the year before battling an injury in the second half, will return for her junior season. Olivia Durrett, Addison Hartley and Ellie Jones were also freshman that played important minutes throughout this year.
The Jills are long removed from two seasons ago when they netted just one goal all year. Now, they are looking to build off their success and take the next step as a program.
“There’s positivity, there’s trajectory, there’s belief,” Wallace said. “There are all those things that I absolutely want to see and I’m going to love to see come the spring once these faces show back up hungry.”