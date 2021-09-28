2A Soccer: Columbia River downs R.A. Long 2-1

The R.A. Long soccer team suffered its first loss in regulation this season at the hands of Columbia River in a 2-1 loss on Tuesday at Longview Memorial Stadium.
Entering the game, the Lumberjills’ only loss had come against Ridgefield on penalty kicks after playing the full 80 minutes plus overtime.
On Tuesday, the Jills found themselves playing from behind early when a blown coverage led to a Columbia River goal early in the first half.
“We lost track of a mark for the first goal, which is unfortunate, and they punished us for it,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said. “It was a textbook mistake and they happen.”
The Jills continued to fight while a goal down while the Rapids took a patient approach, working all the way back through their goalie to set up plays further down the pitch.
“They’re pretty solid in what they do,” Wallace said. “They’ve played a 4-3-3 for quite a long time, at least since I’ve been around the program. Their goalkeeper is really solid and that’s one thing that they love to do to reset and reestablish their rhythm is to play into the back, play it back to their goalkeeper, reset and then see where they can move out from there.”
The Jills stayed aggressive and looked for holes in the River attack. They made multiple runs at the goal in the opening half and got some good looks, including one off the foot of Audrey Zdunich that sailed just above the crossbar.
“We had our opportunities, we couldn’t capitalize on them, but we had them, and that’s really important against a team that’s typically a State contender,” Wallace said.
In the second half, the injury bug reared its head and the Jills saw three players go down and have to come off the pitch in quick succession, forcing Wallace to put players in new spots, causing them to become “a bit disorganized.” The Rapids took advantage of the confusion and scored another to take a 2-0 lead.
“That was unfortunate, but they scored their second goal and we could’ve hung our heads and we could’ve given up, but we decided to press on and that’s what we did,” Wallace said.
The Jills got a goal back when Kathryn Chapin took advantage of the Rapids playing through their goalie. She got aggressive and blocked the Columbia River keeper’s clear out kick. After a quick recovery, Chapin had an empty net and softly placed the ball in the back of it.
The Jills couldn’t manage to find the equalizer, but they were able to keep within striking distance all game thanks to the “absolutely lights out” play of Kendra Chapin in goal for the Jills as she notched a double-digit save total while halting numerous good looks at the net for the Rapids.
“She had a few one-on-ones that I was absolutely impressed with,” Wallace said. “They knocked my socks off.”
The loss in 2A Greater St. Helens League play isn’t necessarily a positive, but Wallace walked away from the match feeling good about the way his team stacked up.
“I saw us playing against a team that’s typically been the boogeyman and not backing down at all and I loved it,” he said. “We knew what our game plan was, we stuck to our game plan.”
The Jills can roll into Vancouver for their next matchup with the Rapids in a few weeks with confidence, knowing that they can keep up as long as they play their game.
“We’re definitely looking to improve on what we did, and I’ve already got some ideas in mind…we’re looking to beat these teams,” Wallace said.
R.A. Long (5-2) has a showdown with Mark Morris at4:30 p.m., Thursday, at Northlake Field.
Mark Morris pulls out win in PKs
VANCOUVER — Defense ruled Mark Morris’ matchup with Hudson’s Bay on Tuesday. Through 80 minutes of regulation time, as well as overtime, neither team managed to find the net. But the Monarchs picked up the win thanks to a dominant performance during penalty kicks, allowing just one into the net to topple the Eagles 4-1 and pick up a 2A GSHL win.
“We had trouble connecting simple passes tonight which really hurt us in the attack.” MM interim coach Chris Toms said. “Bay did well in keeping us out of the net and they put forth a great effort.”
Erica Snyder manned the net for the Monarchs during the penalties, saving two Eagle attempts to drive the winning effort.
Toms also mentioned Quinn Harvel as a standout in the win.
“Harvel played a great game and was a spark for us with her effort and energy,” Toms said.
Where the defense shined, the Monarchs struggled on the offensive end.
“I’d like to see us do better in the attack, but I’m proud of the mental toughness that our team showed tonight,” Toms said.
Mark Morris (4-3) will play R.A. Long for the first rivalry matchup of the season on Thursday at Northlake Field.
Ridgefield shuts out Woodland
Woodland was no match for Ridgefield on Tuesday as the Spudders shut out the Beavers 4-0 in 2A GSHL play.
The Beavers fell behind 3-0 in the first half, but managed to tighten up on defense and improve in the second half.
Sophia Speranza had six saves in goal for the Beavers and coach Cameron Cox commended Victoria Sweet and Genesis Sanders for their strong play.
Woodland (1-6) will be on the road against Columbia River on Thursday.