2A Soccer: Columbia River downs R.A. Long 2-1

The R.A. Long soccer team suffered its first loss in regulation this season at the hands of Columbia River in a 2-1 loss on Tuesday at Longview Memorial Stadium.

Entering the game, the Lumberjills’ only loss had come against Ridgefield on penalty kicks after playing the full 80 minutes plus overtime.

On Tuesday, the Jills found themselves playing from behind early when a blown coverage led to a Columbia River goal early in the first half.

“We lost track of a mark for the first goal, which is unfortunate, and they punished us for it,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said. “It was a textbook mistake and they happen.”

The Jills continued to fight while a goal down while the Rapids took a patient approach, working all the way back through their goalie to set up plays further down the pitch.

“They’re pretty solid in what they do,” Wallace said. “They’ve played a 4-3-3 for quite a long time, at least since I’ve been around the program. Their goalkeeper is really solid and that’s one thing that they love to do to reset and reestablish their rhythm is to play into the back, play it back to their goalkeeper, reset and then see where they can move out from there.”