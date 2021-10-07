2A Slowpitch roundup: Lumberjills keep putting up runs to beat Storm

The R.A. Long slowpitch team started scoring early and kept going all afternoon long, beating Skyview 10-3 on Thursday at home to wrap up a stretch of five games in four days.

The Lumberjills posted two runs in the bottom of the first inning, and added to their total in each successive frame.

Hope Childers and Ava Rodman both had 3-for-4 outings with an RBI apiece; Childers scored two runs while Rodman added one. Between them in the order, Gracie Byrnes had just one hit, but it was a big one, launching a two-run homer in the first to start the scoring.

Behind Rodman, Mylee Grimm added a pair of knocks.

As a team, RAL outhit its guests 14-7, and kept Skyview off the scoreboard in four of the seven innings.

“I am very proud of how tough our girls played this week,” RAL coach Joshua Donaldson said. “Five games in four days is tough with no practices.All of our girls are finding their stride.”

R.A. Long is set to travel across town to the fields on 7th Ave. to face Mark Morris on Monday.

