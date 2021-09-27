2A Slowpitch: R.A. Long seniors drive win over Mark Morris on senior night

About an hour before first pitch, it looked like Mother Nature would put a damper on R.A. Long’s senior night festivities before they took on crosstown rival Mark Morris on Monday as the rain poured and muddied the dirt infield at R.A. Long.
But the rain was short lived and — with the help of a little field conditioner — the seniors were honored before the players took the soggy field where the Jills controlled the game in a 9-3 win over the Monarchs.
“This is the first game everyone’s been eligible and you could tell in the dugout,” RAL coach Josh Donaldson said. “It felt good, girls were happy and just wanted to play well for each other and we haven’t really had that yet…today was really a team effort.”
On senior night, it was two of the most experienced seniors that got things rolling at the plate for the Jills. Gracie Byrnes and Hope Childers, who also play fastpitch for RAL in the spring, led the way for RAL.
Byrnes led off with a double for the Jills in the home half of the first, and Childers knocked her in two batters later with a single down the left field line to give the Jills the first run of the game.
In the third, it was the same duo. Another double from Byrnes into left field was followed by a sacrifice fly by Childers after Lily Mattison moved Byrnes to third with a single.
Mattison would also score in the inning on an RBI single off the bat of Ava Rodman to give the Jills a 3-0 lead.
“It’s massive,” Donaldson said of the leadership provided by Byrnes and Childers. “It’s two girls who haven’t played four seasons of high school ball, they’re going to play eight seasons of softball when it’s all said and done.”
Mark Morris managed to get a run back in the top of the fourth on a fielder’s choice from Cheyenne Wagner that scored McKenzie Verdoorn, who led off the inning with a single.
However the Jills were just getting started. They struck back with three runs in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run home run from Byrnes, her fourth round-tripper of the season. Donaldson reflected on the senior’s journey over the past four years, as her and Childers have had different paths to their leadership roles.
“Hope’s been a stud since day one she came out,” he said. “For Gracie, she had to work at it and that’s one thing she’s excelled at, being able to say ‘You know what, I am a good fastpitch player, but I’m still willing to grow as a slowpitch player,’ and she’s our team leader right now.”
Safe to say, Byrnes is now doing just fine with the pace of slowpitch these days as she led the Jills going 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles, a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored.
The Jills tried to close things out in the bottom of the fifth to beat the impending second round of rain. They added three more runs in the frame to extend their lead to 9-1. Miscommunications in the field from the Monarchs helped the Jills keep the inning alive, but they couldn’t get to the ten-run limit to end the game and Natalie Mejia took advantage of it.
Mejia took one for a ride in the bottom of the sixth, resulting in a two run homer to give the Monarchs one last jolt of excitement.
“Natalie’s swinging a big bat this year,” MM coach Chris Mejia said. “She’s been working hard in the offseason, she did really well this summer, so it’s fortunate to see that come to fruition for her.”
Mejia’s big swing was the last lightning strike for the Monarchs as the Jills finished them off and beat the rain in the process to earn the win. Coach Mejia said the newer players on his squad might have felt some pressure from the rivalry.
“I think we played a little timid the first four or five innings,” he said. “It’s a Civil War game, it’s always big to these girls.”
With six freshman and the Monarchs not playing in the COVID-shortened winter season, it was the first time many of the team had faced the Jills in any sport.
“You could see the nerves in them coming into it,” Coach Mejia said. “It’s a learning curve for them, I think the next time when we face them in a couple weeks it will be a different story.”
Coach Mejia said he knows what his squad can do and they are starting to figure that out for themselves.
“My big thing is to get the girls to believe in themselves because there’s a lot of talent on this team,” he said. “If they would just believe in themselves and know that they can stand toe-to-toe with anybody, I think that they could hang with just about every team here.”
The Jills went out of their way to ensure that all their seniors started the game and each one stepped to the plate for an at-bat.
“I’ve had a lot of really good senior groups, but this one, there’s something special about them,” he said. “They’ve been together for so long and they’ve achieved so much.”
For both coaches, the rivalry means a bit extra, for Coach Mejia, who’s involved in offseason club programs, he gets to see players he’s coached through the years give him headaches wearing the red and black.
“It’s just always fun to play,” he said. “I grew up here and I know a lot of these girls on both sides and a couple of the girls on the other side have played for me and it’s always nice to see that. You don’t ever want to see the other team score a bunch of runs on you, but the personal side of me likes to see girls that I know that I personally invested in have success.”
For Donaldson, an MM grad, the columbia blue across the diamond will always have meaning.
“Obviously, playing against my alma mater, there’s a little something special about it. But that’s one thing about these girls,” he said. “Yeah they want to win against Mark Morris. Yeah they want to win on senior night, but when it comes down to it, it’s just another game.”
R.A. Long (5-2-1) has won five in a row and looks to continue that streak at home against Columbia River on Wednesday.
Mark Morris (3-2) also plays Columbia River at home next on Thursday.