2A Slowpitch: R.A. Long seniors drive win over Mark Morris on senior night

Coach Mejia said he knows what his squad can do and they are starting to figure that out for themselves.

“My big thing is to get the girls to believe in themselves because there’s a lot of talent on this team,” he said. “If they would just believe in themselves and know that they can stand toe-to-toe with anybody, I think that they could hang with just about every team here.”

The Jills went out of their way to ensure that all their seniors started the game and each one stepped to the plate for an at-bat.

“I’ve had a lot of really good senior groups, but this one, there’s something special about them,” he said. “They’ve been together for so long and they’ve achieved so much.”

For both coaches, the rivalry means a bit extra, for Coach Mejia, who’s involved in offseason club programs, he gets to see players he’s coached through the years give him headaches wearing the red and black.