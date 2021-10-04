2A Slowpitch: Monarchs start hot, cool off in loss to Columbia River

Mark Morris couldn’t replicate a big first inning in a 13-4 loss to Columbia River in a 2A Greater St. Helens League game on Monday night.

“Cold bats and a few errors were the difference today,” MM coach Chris Mejia said. “Once we learn to stay focused in the field and disciplined at the plate for the whole game we will be a scary team.”

After holding the Rapids scoreless, the Monarchs brought in four runs in the bottom half of the first to jump out to a big early lead, but MM went cold at the dish after that, failing to bring home another run on the game.

Meanwhile, the Rapids answered quickly with a five-run second inning to take the lead away from the Monarchs, then extended it with another five in the third to build a 10-4 lead, from which MM couldn’t recover.

Megan Jenkins and McKenzie Verdoorn both had strong showings at the plate and finished 3-for-3 in the box. Emma Mortensen and Caroline Buck both went 2-for-3 for the Monarchs.

Mark Morris (3-3) was back in action on the road at Camas on Tuesday.

