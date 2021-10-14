2A Slowpitch: Mark Morris dominates Hudson’s Bay

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris is in the midst of a busy five-game slate this week, but the Monarchs picked up a big 15-1 win over Hudson’s Bay in their third game of the week.

Hayly Peterson led the way for the Monarchs with a grand slam and finished the game 2-for-3 at the plate. Addison Baxter and Cheyanne Wagner both went 3-for-4 while Emma Mortenson finished the game 2-for-3.

Ireland Allen started in the circle and allowed just one run across three innings while registering three strikeouts. McKenzie Verdoorn closed the game with two innings of scoreless work.

“The girls are back to having fun and hitting their stride at the right time before the district tournament,” MM coach Chris Mejia said.

The Monarchs got things rolling with two runs in the first and the Eagles answered with their lone run of the game in the bottom of the inning. The Monarchs broke through in the third and fourth innings, reaching the five-run limit in both frames before tacking on three more in the fifth.

Mark Morris (5-5) was back on the field at home against Battle Ground on Thursday before finishing the week on the road against Columbia River on Friday.

