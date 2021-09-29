2A Slowpitch: Lumberjills fall just short to Rapids in extras

Offense was in no short supply on either side of the diamond at R.A. Long on Wednesday, but the Lumberjills found themselves just short in the end, falling 16-12 in eight innings to Columbia River.

“This game was a marathon and was exactly what Slowpitch softball should look like,” RAL coach Josh Donaldson said.

The two teams combined for 28 runs on 34 hits, putting up nine total crooked numbers.

R.A. Long’s biggest rally came at the last possible moment; the Lumberjills went into the bottom of the seventh down by four with just three outs to work with, but did just enough to prolong the game.

Come the eighth, though, River matched that four-spot to go back ahead, and kept R.A. Long off the scoreboard entirely in the bottom of the inning — just the fourth shutout frame of the game for either team — to end it.

Eight of RAL’s 10 starters logged multiple hits, and every single one reached base. Hope Childers went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs to lead the way, while Breyelle Box, Ava Rodman, and Lily Mattison all added three-hit afternoons.

Mattison, Gracie Byrnes, and Mylee Grimm led the defensive effort for RAL; the latter two also finished with two hits apiece and combined to drive in three runs.

R.A. Long (5-3-1) is set to face Battle Ground on the road on Thursday.

